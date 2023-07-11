Suburban Life’s July Cutest Pet Contest

Your pet wants you to enter it into the July Cutest Pet Contest!

Starting July 6 through July 20 upload a photo of your delightful pet. Then come back between July 21 and July 28 to vote for your pet or any pet you wish. You may vote once per day throughout the duration of the contest. Once the deadline has ended, votes will be counted. The pet with the most votes will be named the winner, be published in the Suburban Life newspapers and receive a great prize.

The July winner will be announced in a newspaper ad at the beginning of August promoting the August Cutest Pet Contest. A link will also be included on the August Contest entry page that will list July’s winner and runners up. The winner will be contacted by email within a week of the contest end date.

Enter here.

Thank you to our Supporting Sponsors! To learn more about them, click their names below.

Cedar Lane Kennels

All Creatures Great and Small

View June’s winner here.