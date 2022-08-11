August 2022 Suburban Life Cutest Pet Contest

Entering is easy, and you could win a prize!

Through August 22, submit a photo of your precious pet along with a short description. Then come back between August 23-29 to vote for yours or any other pet. You may vote once per day throughout the duration of the contest. Once the deadline has ended, votes will be counted. One pet will be crowned the winner, be published in the Suburban Life Media newspapers and receive a great prize.

Enter HERE!

The August winner will be announced in a newspaper ad at the beginning of September promoting the September Cutest Pet Contest. A link will also be included on the September Contest entry page that will list August’s winner and runners up. The winner will be contacted by email within a week of the contest end date.

Thank you to our Supporting Sponsors! To learn more about them, click their names below.

Cedar Lane Kennels

All Creatures Great and Small