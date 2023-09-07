Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Calli Kenny, Willowbrook, volleyball, senior

Name: Calli Kenny
School: Willowbrook, senior
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Kenny had 20 kills – 12 coming in the third set – eight assists and seven digs to lead Willowbrook to a three-set win over Lyons. She then helped lead the Warriors to the championship of the Willowbrook Invite. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.
Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.
Welge: How big was that Lyons’ win and what did it do for the team’s confidence?
Kenny: I think it was a great first test to see how we can deal with adversity. We have never beaten them, even in our most successful seasons, so I think winning gives us the confidence that this could be the best one yet.
Welge: You’ve said you want this to be the greatest Willowbrook team ever. What gives you confidence that it can be?
Kenny: Our lineup is pretty experienced. We all felt how it was to come up short last year and most of us being seniors are two really huge factors making us want to make this year special. I think we also saw [last] weekend that when everyone is playing well, we don’t have any weak links.
Welge: What areas of your game do you want to continue to grow as you prepare to play Division I volleyball [at Marquette] next year?
Kenny: One big thing I want to work on is my serve receive and defense because it’s a possibility that I might do that at Marquette.
Welge: You’ve played multiple sports well. What made you decide that volleyball was the one you wanted to continue to pursue?
Kenny: I’ve always been on successful teams in volleyball and been part of great programs [Willowbrook and 1st Alliance]. I’ve also been surrounded by amazing coaches and teammates that make competing even more fun. I also love the fast pace game that allows for so many opportunities to make an impact every point.
Welge: Do you know what you plan to study at Marquette?
Kenny: I’m interested in nutrition or physical therapy.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Kenny: “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Welge: What’s your favorite food?
Kenny: Anything Mexican!
Welge: What’s the favorite current class you are taking?
Kenny: AP Psychology
Welge: What’s the favorite meal a family member makes?
Kenny: Tacos