Track and Field notes: Wheaton North’s Ashley Huang soars to record pole vault in return from torn ACL

Wheaton North’s Ashley Huang expected to return for her senior girls track and field season from a torn ACL and meniscus suffered in gymnastics Feb. 1, 2022.

However, she believed her days as a pole vaulter were over.

“I think a big part of it was just because pole vault is so similar to gymnastics and I didn’t want to risk re-tearing my ACL,” Huang said. “Actually, my coaches convinced me to give it another try a week or two into the season. I was just planning on sprinting. I wanted to try high jump just for fun.”

Huang has done those events, and pole vault again. Now she’s a school-record holder hoping to reach her first Class 3A state meet. Huang set the all-time record with 11 feet-9 inches at the Falcons’ annual Blue and Gold Invite April 14. She’s often cleared the 10-3 state-qualifying standard, such as her second-place 10-9 at the DuKane Conference Meet May 4. Huang was the indoor DKC champion with 11-0.

“My goal for the season was really to get to state. I wasn’t expecting to break (records) or anything,” Huang said. “Definitely being at home, where I’m on the track I’ve been practicing, definitely helped. I think everything really came together that meet in general.”

Huang said a good vault coach like Jennie Lepore helps. Considering Huang started vaulting as a sophomore, inconsistency still happens.

“Per meet, I go through five poles. I’m constantly switching because when I get my plant right, it goes really well but a lot of times my steps are off or I don’t plant at the right time,” Huang said.

Huang also competed at the DuKane Meet with the fourth-place 4x200-meter relay and in the 100 and 200. She’ll attend Illinois-Chicago with hopes of becoming a physician.

“I was around so many doctors that had such a positive impact on my recovery and made me feel comfortable with getting surgery. I want to pass that on to other people,” Huang said.

Smetana helps DGN win Silver

In February, Downers Grove North senior three-sport athlete Emily Smetana helped Downers Grove co-op win the girls gymnastics state championship. On Friday, she won pole vault at the West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet (personal-best 9-6) as the Trojans pulled out their third straight title by .5 over Hinsdale Central (129.5 to 129).

“Gymnastics set it off but I was not expecting this (individual title) at all,” said Smetana, also was fourth in the 100 high hurdles (personal-best 17.21). That was the only event victory for the Trojans, whose eight second places, including all four relays, and five thirds overcame the Red Devils’ seven titles.

“We had a big talk (Thursday) that we definitely would have to work hard to win it. We all just put it out there for one last meet and it worked,” Smetana said. “In my mind, it’s a different sport but it’s the same mindset, working with your team to accomplish a goal.”

In the 4x800 relay, Lyons Township (9:23.42) and Downers North (9:23.88) posted the state’s No. 2 and 3 outdoor season-best times. York’s Bria Bennis (10:33.27) and Katherine Klimek (10:41.16) went 1-2 in the 3,200 with the No. 5 and 10 times. Hinsdale Central won the 4x400 in a No. 3 3:59.73 after anchor Catie McCabe won the 800 with a No. 5 2:12.03 that broke the 2:12.71 Silver meet record set by Glenbard West’s Katelynne Hart in 2019.

ICCP’s Walsh going higher

IC Catholic Prep senior AJ Walsh hopes to improve upon last season’s 1A boys state finish of 12th in high jump (6-1). In his season debut indoors Feb. 26, Walsh cleared an all-time school record 6-6.

“A lot of my focus in the offseason came towards my technique while I’m over the bar and some of it does come with experience. I’ve done it since fifth grade,” Walsh said. “I was coming straight out of basketball season so I think that my legs were feeling really good. Also I’d go to weekly high jump (training) sessions at Lewis.”

This spring, Walsh has improved the outdoor school record to 6-4 and consistently won invites. He recently committed to compete at Valparaiso.

“I’ve kind of used (2022 state) as motivation to work and set a goal for top five or maybe even top three at state,” Walsh said. “It was a great experience to go against people better than me and see how they do things, maybe take a thing or two from them.”