Track and Field notes: Glenbard South hurdlers Gianna Huerta, Harper Bryan on track for big outdoor seasons

Glenbard South senior Gianna Huerta returned to competing in hurdles in 2022 with better health and a new attitude.
She was a Class 2A All-State third in the 300-meter low hurdles (personal-best 44.38) and sixth in the 100 high hurdles (15.74).
“It was just my mindset to get out there and kick butt and go as hard as I can,” Huerta said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I could run that fast, but when you have that mentality, you can do pretty much whatever you want.”
Huerta continued getting faster this indoor season.
At the indoor Upstate Eight Conference Championships on March 18, Huerta won in 8.55 seconds to break the 8.61 indoor school record by Katelyn Hill, the 2014 2A 100 hurdles champion as a senior.
“It was very emotional for me. I was proud of myself because I never thought I’d be able to do that,” Huerta said. “It showed me what more I could do for outdoors.”
Glenbard South junior hurdler Harper Bryan also remains on track for even better state performances as part of a stronger boys lineup. At the indoor UEC Meet on March 17, Bryan swept the 55 high hurdles (8.18) and low hurdles (7.78), was part of the victorious all-junior 4x200 relay with Carter London, Justin Jones and Cameron Williams (1:38.92) and was fifth in long jump (6.07 meters/19 feet, 11 inches).
The Raiders captured their first indoor conference title since 2019. They seek their first outdoor title since 2012.
“Winning [indoors] is definitely a big step. We have a lot of new people, too, to help that,” Bryan said. “I kind of doubt myself a lot, but winning [individually] gave me a spark of confidence. It just kind of gave me a good look for how outdoor season is going to be.”
Huerta has focused on track after overcoming a stress fracture on the top of her foot from overuse training between track and club volleyball as a sophomore. In college, she will compete at Western Kentucky, a school she once thought “didn’t exist.” She plans to major in nursing with hopes of becoming an esthetician. Huerta is chasing outdoor school records of 43.71 and 14.20. She ran a winning 47.32 and second-place 15.63 at the Willowbrook Invite on Saturday.
“[Indoors has] motivated me a lot,” Huerta said. “I want to go out there and kick butt and shave my times down a lot and hopefully get first place for both of those events [at state].”
Bryan should improve significantly from his 2022 state meet. He was 16th in the 110 hurdles (personal-best 16.27) and 17th in the 300 intermediates (43.02).
“I didn’t place as well as I wanted to, but I think it was good just to get experience there,” Bryan said.
Glenbard West relay success
Starting with 2013, the Glenbard West boys have taken 4x800 relays to state every season except one. This time, the Hilltoppers could achieve their fourth All-State honors in the event. Senior Chuck Halden and juniors Owen Reifel, Anthony Nitti and Tim Meehan comfortably won Saturday’s Best Four Invite at Wheaton North (8:06.80) with one of the state’s fastest outdoor times so far. They ran 8:06.74 indoors at Batavia on March 23 with a different order. Nitti ran a 1:59 split Saturday and 1:57.9 indoors.
“We’re in really good shape right now. We’re just ready to break 8:00,” Nitti said.
Reifel returns from last year’s 4x800 state lineup. Soccer player Meehan is running for the first time. A now healthy Halden had a great cross country season. Nitti helped the 2022 relay qualify at sectionals but was injured for state.
“Just an overuse injury. Pretty unfortunate but it’s all right because hopefully we’ll bounce back this year,” Nitti said.
Downers Grove South double-winner
Downers Grove South junior Mariah Gonzalez took advantage of great weather and a week off from relays Saturday. Gonzalez swept the 100 (12.92) and 200 (26.75) at the Downers South Invitational and beat personal records of 13.0 and 27.2.
“I’m just overall pleased with how I ran today. I’m just thankful, blessed,” Gonzalez said. “I think I’m mentally tougher and just believe in myself more [this season].”
Going for her first state meet, Gonzalez competed in the 100 and 4x100 relay at the 2022 sectional. On March 18, she swept the 200 (27.32) and 55 (7.38) at the indoor West Suburban Conference Gold Meet.
“I’m just going to continue to work hard, like I’ve been doing, and hopefully it’ll just lead me to state, just running more PRs, having a good season,” Gonzalez said.