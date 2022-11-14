November 14, 2022
Shaw Local
Girls Basketball | My Suburban Life

DuKane Conference girls basketball preview: 5 players to watch

By Jacob Bartelson
Geneva's Cassidy Arni shoots over Sycamore's Evyn Carrier during their game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Sycamore High School.

Geneva's Cassidy Arni gets a shot up in front of Sycamore's Evyn Carrier during their game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

With the girls basketball season getting underway tonight, here are five players to keep an eye on in the DuKane Conference.

Geneva senior forward Cassidy Arni.

Cass Arni, Geneva, senior, forward: Arni, a three-year starter, averaged 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and three assists a game last season. Arni is a top scoring threat and is a key cog in the Vikings’ system. Arni is a Wisconsin-Parkside commit.

Batavia junior Brooke Carlson.

Brooke Carlson, Batavia, junior, guard: Carlson is a household name already within the conference with her outstanding two-way play, rebounding and more. Carlson is close to eclipsing 1,000 varsity points and should do so by mid season. Carlson averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3 steals a game last season.

Lake Park's Gabi Burgess (5) guards Sycamore's Faith Feuerbach (5) as she drives toward the basket during the Inaugural MLK Day Conference Challenge at Batavia High School on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 in Batavia. (Mark Black)

Gabi Burgess, Lake Park, senior, guard: Burgess, a four-year starter, is an “explosive player who defends at a high level, can get to the rim with her speed and has improved her shooting,” to her coach, Brian Rupp. Burgess is a Missouri S&T commit.

St. Charles East's Lexi Diorio (5) takes a shot past Geneva's Zosia Wrobel during TuesdayÕs Class 4A sectional semifinal girls basketball game in Bartlett. (Paul Valade pvalade@dailyherald.com)

Lexi DiOrio, St. Charles East, junior, guard: A three-year starter, DiOrio headlines a group looking to retain momentum from last year’s sectional title winning team. DiOrio brings tough defense and outside shooting ability.

Class 4A Addison Trail Regional semifinal St. Charles North at Addison Trail St. Charles North's Alyssa Hughes (3) advances the ball during Class 4A Addison Trail Regional semifinal game between St. Charles North at Addison Trail. Feb 15, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Alyssa Hughes, St. Charles North, senior, guard: Hughes already owns the program three point mark from last season and buttoned up a commitment to Wash U-St. Louis. A four-year starter, Hughes will bring a three point presence and veteran leadership for the North Stars.

Jacob Bartelson

Jake is a full-time sports reporter writing primarily for the Kane County Chronicle covering preps. His collective work is featured across several Shaw markets and platforms, including Friday Night Drive and Bears Insider. Jake began full-time in 2017.