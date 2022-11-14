DuKane Conference girls basketball preview: 5 players to watch

With the girls basketball season getting underway tonight, here are five players to keep an eye on in the DuKane Conference.
Cass Arni, Geneva, senior, forward: Arni, a three-year starter, averaged 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and three assists a game last season. Arni is a top scoring threat and is a key cog in the Vikings’ system. Arni is a Wisconsin-Parkside commit.
Brooke Carlson, Batavia, junior, guard: Carlson is a household name already within the conference with her outstanding two-way play, rebounding and more. Carlson is close to eclipsing 1,000 varsity points and should do so by mid season. Carlson averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3 steals a game last season.
Gabi Burgess, Lake Park, senior, guard: Burgess, a four-year starter, is an “explosive player who defends at a high level, can get to the rim with her speed and has improved her shooting,” to her coach, Brian Rupp. Burgess is a Missouri S&T commit.
Lexi DiOrio, St. Charles East, junior, guard: A three-year starter, DiOrio headlines a group looking to retain momentum from last year’s sectional title winning team. DiOrio brings tough defense and outside shooting ability.
Alyssa Hughes, St. Charles North, senior, guard: Hughes already owns the program three point mark from last season and buttoned up a commitment to Wash U-St. Louis. A four-year starter, Hughes will bring a three point presence and veteran leadership for the North Stars.