Girls Tennis: Hinsdale Central, Fenwick teams capture state championships

BUFFALO GROVE – After winning her second Class 2A singles championship in a row at Saturday’s girls tennis state tournament at Buffalo Grove, Stevenson junior Sarah Wang figured she had better hit something else off the courts — the books.
“I should probably catch up on my schoolwork, beginning later today,” the top-seeded Wang said in the wake of her 7-5, 6-2 defeat of Plainfield North sophomore and 3-4 seed Jessica Kovalchik, who used heavy groundstrokes and sheer dauntlessness to take a 5-3 lead in the first set.
Recent history — Wang’s sustained success on tennis courts, not the name of a social studies course that Wang might have fallen behind in — played a vital role in the Patriot’s turnaround in balmy and occasionally gusty conditions.
“I do very little,” Stevenson coach Jose Morales said. “What you saw out there, that’s all Sarah. Tough situations don’t bother her in the least. She never cracks in a match. Never. She’s unbelievable.
“What helps her a lot is her strong mentality,” the coach added. “If she loses a point, all she’s thinking is, ‘Next point, next point, next point.’ "
Stevenson netted 28 team points to take third, behind runner-up New Trier (29) and reigning champion Hinsdale Central (32), which captured its 12th state title in 17 years behind senior Sophia Kim’s third-place effort in singles.
Fenwick had never claimed a state trophy in girls tennis — or fielded a state championship singles player or doubles team — before Saturday.
The Friars erased “never” twice in the Class 1A state tournament Saturday. Sophomore Lily Brecknock downed Wolcott senior Brooklyn Siegel 6-2, 6-4 in the final, pacing the Friars’ 1A-record-tying point total (39) in the team standings. Runner-up Latin tallied 29.
Brecknock rapped an ace on match point.
“I asked Lily, ‘Was that your first ace of the tournament?’ " longtime Fenwick coach Gerard Sullivan said. “She told me, ‘Maybe.’
“Intensity, timing, belief in herself ... Lily used all of that to win today,” the coach continued. “Absorbing the power of Brooklyn’s powerful shots kept her in points. Some of the shots Lily blocked, I’m sure made Brooklyn wonder, ‘What do I have to do to get a shot by her?’ "
Fenwick also received strong showings from sophomore Megan Trifilio (third place, 1A singles); Rachel Abraham/Maeve Paris (sixth, doubles); and Trinity Hardin/Kate Trifilio (seventh-eighth, doubles).
“Those two (Abraham/Paris, seeded 9-16) have confidence coming out of their ears,” Sullivan gushed. “They played well beyond others’ expectations at state.”
Hinsdale Central’s pair of doubles entrants combined for 19 team points in 2A, with Bridget Novatney/Nicole Hu taking third and Shannon Stover/Abigail Gambla finishing sixth.
Red Devils senior Prachi Shah went 2-2 in singles for the state champs.
The perennial powerhouse pocketed three crucial points Saturday. The team point Novatney/Hu earned by beating Deerfield’s Schoen/Lee 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the match for bronze in doubles triggered a sea of Red Devils teammates and friends swarming the court.
“This team had to dig deep,” HC coach Shawna Zsinko said. “We didn’t come here overly confident.”
Aces & dinks:
York sophomore Lizzie Isyanov planned to cap her sweet tennis day at Portillo’s Saturday afternoon. “I’m going to have a piece of chocolate cake,” she said after topping Libertyville senior Margaret Forkner 6-4, 6-4 in the 2A singles match for fifth place. “Chocolate cake, with a hot dog,” the Duke elaborated. ... Forkner’s sixth-place showing matched her performance at the 2021 state tournament. “Gave everything I had in my last go-around,” the Wildcat said. “Lizzie kept me on the run, stayed in the points.” Added Isyanov: “Hit deep and be consistent — that was my strategy against a very hard hitter.” ... Timothy Christian junior Crystina Lee bowed 6-0, 6-1 to Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb in the 1A singles match for fifth place. ...