Track and Field notes: Downers Grove North’s Ryan Eddington runs state’s fastest 1,600 time in record-setting night at conference

Junior Ryan Eddington hoped to challenge the coveted Downers Grove North school record in the 1,600-meter run at the West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet Saturday.
Eddington’s impressive winning time of 4:07.91 not only is the state’s fastest time this outdoor season but broke the WSC Meet record of a converted 4:12.7 when Glenbard West’s Ken Popejoy won the mile in 1968.
And yes, Eddington did break Ryan Clevenger’s school-record 4:11.20 for third at the 2014 3A state meet.
“(The best part) was just getting mugged by my teammates after and hearing I broke the record. I’m still in shock with what happened, which was pretty cool,” Eddington said. “It was a big team effort to get me there since I’m training with these guys every day. I wouldn’t be there training by myself. It’s the culture of my team.”
Eddington won’t run the 1,600 at state. He plans to triple at sectionals with the 4x800 relay, 800 and 4x400 relay.
“We’re trying to go after a (top-three) team trophy, which is our top goal right now,” Eddington said.
Hinsdale Central senior Dan Watcke, who took second at conference in 4:09.67, owns the state’s No. 2 time in the 1,600. In the 4x200 relay, York seniors Joey Valeski and Payton Noble and juniors Luke Mailander and Cash Langley (1:27.25) won with the state’s No. 2 time overall and for 3A and No. 4 time in York history behind two state runners-up.
Raiders’ Williams leaps to tops in state
Glenbard South junior Cam Williams’ school-record 7.41 meters/24 feet-3 3/4 inches in long jump that won the DuPage County Meet May 5 remains the state’s outdoor best by 5 1/2 inches and among 2A athletes by about one foot.
Williams, who broke Lee McGinnis’ school-record 22-10 from 2004, was an all-state ninth last year (6.53 m/21-5).
“When I jumped that (24/3 3/4), it was completely surprising,” Williams responded. “It brings lots of confidence (for state) so it’s all about staying healthy.”
Trojans’ Edwards going to state
At last year’s 3A sectional, Downers North senior Grace Edwards was a close but non-qualifying third in discus and shot put, where she was first before being passed by two competitors’ final throws.
Edwards earned her first state berth Friday by winning shot (10.93m/35-10 1/2) at the Lockport Sectional. Second-place senior teammate Maggie Fleming also qualified (10.72m/35-2).
“I was definitely hoping to come back for shot more than discus,” Edwards said. “It’s fantastic (to qualify) and I get to go with Maggie and not by myself.”
Fleming moved from fifth to second on her final throw.
“I said a prayer. And it happened,” Edwards said.
Sophomore success for Benet’s Schneid
Benet’s Griffin Schneid reached the 2022 2A state meet as a freshman and competed with then-senior brother Carson in the 4x400 relay. Their lineup with current senior Owen Takahaski was 10th (3:30.40), .59 from finals. Schneid also was 17th in the 800 (2:01.71).
“That was a great experience, even though I didn’t do that well,” Schneid said. “(Carson) ran super well. It was super cool because we never got to be on the same team throughout playing sports.”
This season, Schneid has dropped four seconds in his 800, breaking 2:00, and two in his 400. Schneid won the 800 (2:00.19) at the East Suburban Catholic Conference Meet May 10 and the 4x400 relay was a close second (3:32.14).
“I think I’ve gotten a lot more powerful, a lot stronger and better with my top-end speed,” Schneid said.
College running for York’s Pratt, Beerhalter
Seniors Kate Pratt (4x100 and 4x200 relays) and Lily Beerhalter (1,600) were among York’s 3A state qualifiers at the Rolling Meadows Sectional May 10. Their progress have fueled Pratt to run for Miami of Ohio and Beerhalter at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh.
“Their athletic program I really liked,” Pratt said. “I also like that their training style is more to what we’re doing at York (under sprints coach Niko Karavolos).”
Beerhalter’s father attended Carnegie Mellon. She made huge strides last summer and helped the cross country team’s second-place 3A state lineup by finishing 27th, two places from all-state.
“My freshman year I couldn’t even run a mile consecutively so I never thought I would run in college,” Beerhalter said. “Not even until fall of my senior year did I think about running in college.”
Pratt switched from distance to sprints in 2022 and reached state with the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
“That’s when I knew I might actually be good at this and I want to continue on,” Pratt said.