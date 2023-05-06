Boys Track and Field: Shelbert shines; Neuqua Valley takes title

Foster Shelbert’s long wait is almost over.

The Naperville Central junior is learning the value of patience. Ever since he fell short of his goal of reaching the state track and field finals in the 400-meters last season, Shelbert has endured an extensive waiting period that tested his patience.

“I think about last year all the time, and getting back to track for redemption,” Shelbert said.

He also had a long wait on Friday.

But Shelbert took advantage of some additional rest, competing in only one event at the 89th DuPage County boys track and field meet at Glenbard North High School.

Yet, in that lone event, Shelbert showcased his vast potential by cruising to the 400 title in a time of 48.93 seconds, easily beating out Naperville North’s Muneeb Shah (50.13).

“I usually do two to three events, but I had a workout before today’s race,” Shelbert said. “I’m gearing up for conference and sectionals, so I wanted to take it easy today. It was great. I felt really good in comparison to past meets when I’m really tired. It was nice to do one event for a change. The plan was to get out fast in the first seven seconds, like free energy, and then kind of coast, and then move. I moved a little bit too late, but it’s good to have something to work on. I’m motivated for state after running my slowest time of the year at state last year.”

Led by senior James Ammenhauser taking first place in the triple jump (13.78 meters) and second in the long jump (7.21), Neuqua Valley coasted to first-place in the team standings with 125 points. Metea Valley tallied 76 points to nudge out Lake Park (70) for second place. York took fourth with 64.5 points and Naperville Central placed fifth with 64 in the 15-team meet.

On a warm spring evening, Ammenhauser was one of the stars of the meet. He also ran a leg of Neuqua Valley’s second-place showing in the 4x200-meter relay (1:31.36). Metea Valley won the 800 relay in a time of 1:29.59.

“I had a great day for long jump with a personal record,” he said. “I didn’t do my best last year at state. I’m super motivated and have to get my get-back. I’m way more prepared, motivated and a lot more ready. I felt phenomenal today, and overall felt amazing and felt springy.”

In addition, Neuqua Valley senior Jake Lansdowne captured a pair of first-place medals, winning the 110 hurdles (15.26) and 300 hurdles (39.77). He also ran a leg of the Wildcats’ second-place 4x100 relay.

“It was pretty good,” Lansdowne said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen in the 400, but we still did pretty good. I’m happy how I ran in the 110 and 300. In the 300 hurdles, I just tried to attack the corners. In the 110, I just ran and hoped the wind didn’t push me.”

Lake Park senior John Turner is another athlete looking to make a big splash in May. He took a big step toward his goal of winning a state medal by snagging first place in the high jump (1.90).

“I’ve been struggling with a foot injury, but I’ve hit state qualifying twice,” Turner said. “It feels good to be back and winning. I want to place at state after placing at indoor state already, which was a great feeling. I’m due for a personal record, and am working with what I have right now.”

Senior teammate Tyler Michelini had a productive night with a first place in the shot put, finishing with a personal record of 19.33 meters. He placed second in the discus with another personal record (54.89), as Naperville Central’s Maverick Ohle won the event (55.25).

“The discus felt good because that was a long time coming after being a dry spell,” Michelini said. “In the shot put, I was trying to change some things up this week and trying to get more numbers. It turned out that it worked.”

Naperville North senior Danny Eloe won the 100 (11.14), and Neuqua Valley’s Austin Belle captured the 200 title in a time of 21.59.

“This is my second race in the outdoor season after coming off an injury,” Belle said. “I’m proud of the way I ran. We’re chasing the [state] championship in the relay, and I want to win the 200 at state. As a team, we want to get first place at state.”

