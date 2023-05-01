Track and Field notes: Wheaton Warrenville South’s Lucas Yonker gets a boost from PR at Palatine

Wheaton Warrenville South senior Lucas Yonker doesn’t plan to continue running in college.
He’s on the verge of completing his high school track and field days with his first trip to the Class 3A state meet.
“It’s like, ‘This is the end.’ I might as well run as fast as I can,” Yonker said.
On April 22, Yonker was his fastest yet with 9:29.66 in the 3,200-meter run – a personal best by roughly 12 seconds – at Distance Night in Palatine. It’s a huge confidence boost for Yonker, who already is past the sectional’s 9:35.34 state-qualifying standard.
“I had kind of planned on getting there but six seconds from it was pretty cool. I kind of crushed the time, which was nice,” Yonker said. “I actually felt pretty good. Usually I feel gassed at the mile (4:45 split) but I actually felt able to run make moves.”
At the 2022 sectional, Yonker ran 10:04.89. He’s continued to progress since his second straight cross country state trip with the Tigers last November. A distance team captain, Yonker was aided in the Palatine race by sophomore teammate Josiah Narayanan (9:40.08), who ran a personal best by 10 seconds.
“I love running with him. We really work off each other and have friendly competition,” Yonker said.
Nazareth’s Kinsella makes outdoor debut
Senior Colette Kinsella, the only all-state girls cross country runner in Nazareth history, made her outdoor high school track debut on April 22. Kinsella ran 5:18.83 for the 1,600 at Distance Night in Palatine after ending her first indoor season with back-to-back all-time school records of 5:11.49 March 10 and 5:05.02 March 25 at the Illinois Top Times Championships in Bloomington, her last race.
A three-time 2A IHSA all-stater in cross country, 13th last fall, Kinsella is running track for the first time after playing soccer every spring.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment. The adrenaline is so fun and (races) go by quickly. It’s more social. I’m really loving it,” Kinsella said. “I just wanted to see where my potential could take me because I’ve been loving cross country always. Doing soccer, I kind of put it off for a while, but I’m glad I did it this year.”
Kinsella will run at Vanderbilt. New teammates include Lyons Township’s Catherine Sommerfeld, her neighbor in Western Springs.
“We don’t really (run together), but we will this summer,” Kinsella said.
Willowbrook’s Barrington flying high
Willowbrook senior Mia Barrington got quite a lift April 8 when she cleared a personal-best 5 feet-3 3/4 inches in high jump at the Willowbrook Invite and 5-3 April 21 at Glenbard West’s Sue Pariseau Invite. The 3A state-qualifying standard is 5-2/1.57 meters, which Barrington cleared for the first time to win the indoor West Suburban Conference Gold Meet March 18.
“I’m feeling a little nervous (about reaching state) but I’m also excited,” said Barrington, a non-qualifying sixth (5-1) at the 2022 Lake Park Sectional. “I just have to trust myself because I’ve cleared it before. I know I can clear it again.”
The two-year varsity captain and fourth-year team member also competes in long jump, taking second indoors (16-0 1/2), triple jump, the 400 and with the 4x200 relay. She also was a four-year cross country runner. Last season, coach Clyde Ware suggested that Barrington try high jump.
“At first I was kind of thrown into it so I wasn’t really liking it too much but I’ve definitely learned to love it,” Barrington said. “I was definitely scared to try it but I worked at it and trusted the process.”
Barrington could be joined at state by senior teammate Sara Stout, who cleared 5-1 April 21 and 5-1 3/4 last spring.
Ram tough
Versatile Glenbard East senior Mackenzie Huber usually competes the maximum four events every meet. Huber might appropriately reach her first 3A state meet in multiple events.
She ran a personal-best 2:20.18 in the 800 (2:20.60 state-qualifying standard) at Distance Night in Palatine and equaled her personal best of 5-2 in high jump at Glenbard East’s Ram Invite April 21. At the indoor Upstate Eight Conference Meet, Huber was part of four victories – high jump, the 800 and with the 4x800 and 4x400 relays. She also regularly runs the 400.
“I do a range (of events), which is kind of nice because I feel there’s more opportunities to (get personal records),” Huber said. “I like doing different events because I get warmed up for the next one. You don’t have a ton of down time. Once you finish, you’re already warming up for the next one.”