High school sports roundup for Friday, May 27: Kora Navarro, Montini softball beat IC Catholic, win sectional title

SOFTBALL

Montini 4, IC Catholic Prep 3

Winning pitcher Kora Navarro struck out nine and Sam Lehnherr scored the winning run for the Lady Broncos in the Class 2A Montini Sectional final. Taylor Utrata and Brooke Kuczynski both had run-scoring hits for Montini, which advanced to Monday’s supersectional at Olivet Nazarene.

Glenbard North 6, Fremd 4

Tru Medina hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning as the Panthers won their first regional title since 2013. Brigid Rogers also homered for Glenbard North.

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 4, Lemont 1

Keira Petrucelli scored two first-half goals, the second assisted by Katie Lewellyan, as the Redwings rolled in the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Sectional final. Lewellyan added goal in the second half assisted by Mariana Pinto and Bailey Abbott scored on an assist from Rachel Burns. Shannon Clark had one save in goal for Benet (20-4), which plays Dunlap in Tuesday’s supersectional at St. Francis.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

State

Glenbard East’s Alonso Perkins soared to 6.80 meters in the Class 3A long jump in Friday’s state preliminaries, putting him in second place heading into Saturday’s state finals and leading the area state finalists.

Downers Grove North’s Vince Davero is in fifth place in the Class 3A triple jump with an effort of 13.65 meters.

On the track, Downers Grove South posted the top 4x800 relay time of 7:51.60, Downers Grove North was fifth (7:55.08), Hinsdale Central had the top 4x400 relay (3:23.78) and Downers Grove North the third-best 4x200 relay (1:29.41).

Wheaton North’s Ryan Schreiner posted the second-best 800 time of 1:55.01 and Hinsdale Central’s Daniel Watcke the sixth-best 800 time of 1:56.77. Downers Grove North’s Roy Llewellyn had the third-best 1,600 time of 4:13.89.

Glenbard East’s Tyrese Buffkin advanced in the high jump.

In Class 2A, Glenbard South’s Cam Williams is in fourth place in the long jump with a mark of 6.53 meters and also had the eight-best 200 time of 22.10. Benet’s Jason Huang had the second-best 110 hurdles time of 14.70 seconds.