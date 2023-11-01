Boys soccer: Lyons rallies, tops Stagg in penalty kicks to earn trip to state

Starting senior center defender Mason Santos, who had one goal and began the season as a reserve, scored twice for the Lyons Township boys soccer team in the Class 3A Morton Supersectional Tuesday.
Senior reserve goalie Seth Ahlm’s first save in weeks became the Lions’ biggest of the season.”
“That’s our special goalie for penalties,” Santos said. “That’s what I said to Seth, ‘You’re going to make one save,’ and he did it.”
Unbelievable?
The kings of comebacks this postseason outdid even themselves.
The Lions persevered time and time again and outlasted Stagg 4-3 by winning 8-7 in eight rounds of penalty kicks.
The Lions (19-6-2) now play Naperville North (22-1-3) in a state semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates.
LT forced overtime at 2-2 with just 1:11 left in regulation as senior Owen Suda scored his 14th goal off sidelines throw-in by senior Collin Sullivan.
LT tied the game 3-3 with 46 seconds left in the first overtime period on Santos’ second goal amid wind-driven snow.
“That was one of the most magical games I’ve ever played in,” Suda said. “We were down, came back. Down, came back. The fact it went into penalties was unreal. We were so close to getting knocked out and then so far from being knocked out.”
The Lions shot first in penalty kicks. They converted all of their attempts even with a stiff wintry wind that often was blowing the ball from the shooting spot.
They finally won when Ahlm dove to his left to stop the Chargers’ eighth attempt.
“I don’t even remember. It was awesome. I thank the whole team for at least giving me the chance to do that,” Ahlm said. “They told me when we went to overtime, just be ready, get warmed up, so I just had to lock in from there.”
LT coach Paul Labbato agreed it was one of the team’s most memorable postseason victories. The Lions are in the state semifinals for the first time since he coached them to the 2009 state championship.
”It really is. To come back over and over and see their faces and how well they played (was great),” Labbato said. “And to go to PKs (and win), it’s been kind of a nemesis for us all year. And Seth coming in off the bench.”
Stagg (18-4-1) had won 14 straight but LT had beaten the Chargers 1-0 Sept. 7.
In the playoffs, the Lions had beaten Downers Grove North 5-1 in the regional final and Morton 4-2 in the sectional semifinals after trailing by one goal in both.
”We’re not afraid of being down. It’s something we’re accustomed to. We just keep going, never give up,” Santos said. “(But Tuesday) the snow felt like a blizzard the first five minutes. You couldn’t see anything.”
In penalty kicks, LT gained redemption after losing on penalty kicks to rival Hinsdale Central on Sept. 27, a game during which Sullivan was injured and sidelined until the playoffs started. Suda, Sullivan, Haris Sarajlija, Declan Kracker and Jimmy Brejcha converted in the first round of five and then Danny Svelnis, Mason Burda and Ian Farris in the sudden-death rounds.
With about eight minutes left, Santos was moved up from the defensive line to help get an equalizer. Suda tied the game 2-2 after Farris redirected Sullivan’s throw-in from the 10-yard line.
Santos tied the game with 46 seconds left in the first overtime period by one-timing a redirected 50-yard free kick by Sarajlija.
LT trailed 1-0 at halftime but with the crosswind in its favor, tied the game just 2:28 into the second half when Santos scored off a Sullivan throw-in.
”We were down all the way so hat’s off to this group. They just kept fighting,” Labbato said. “The weather’s terrible and they just kept their heads up and kept working hard. What a great job by them. You need a little bit of luck and this group manufactures their luck also.”