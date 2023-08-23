Hinsdale Central volleyball beats Bolingbrook in opener: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, August 22

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hinsdale Central d. Bolingbrook 25-14, 25-14
Emma Quast had seven kills, 10 digs and two aces, Siena Steines six kills and six digs, Ava Young eight digs and Kendall Chen 10 assists for the Red Devils.
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville Central 21-25, 25-18, 25-21
Lemont d. Hinsdale South 25-15, 27-25
BOYS SOCCER
Hinsdale Central 1, Oswego East 1
Enzo Cinque scored the Red Devils’ goal, assisted by Austen Szurgot. Hinsdale Central took an early first half lead only to give up a tying goal heading into halftime.
“A game we expected from the start,” Red Devils coach Michael Wiggins said. “Credit to Oswego East, they came out working hard getting after every ball. I thought we saw great play from several of our team members getting their first varsity minutes. We went into the half with a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal, which was encouraging, and I really felt like the second one was coming. The second half chance from Luca that came from an off angle hitting the crossbar gave us some excitement, we thought that was going to get it done.”