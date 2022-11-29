Boys Soccer: 2022 Suburban Life All-Area team

Here is the 2022 Suburban Life All-Area boys soccer team.
Luca Davies, Hinsdale Central, junior, forward: Collected 19 goals and five assists to lead the Red Devils to a Class 3A supersectional. Named all-conference and all-state. Team MVP.
Hunter Ferguson, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, forward: Finished with a team-best 28 goals and 12 assists. All-conference and all-sectional pick. Named conference MVP.
Brandon Flores, Morton, senior, goalie: Recorded 13 shutouts. All-conference and all-sectional.
Lucas Garcia, Fenwick, senior, defender: Named to All-sectional and all-conference team. Fenwick Defensive Player of the Year.
Jose Herrera, York, senior, forward: Scored 14 goals and chipped in with six assists. All-conference and all-sectional selection.
Patrick Kracker, Lyons, senior, midfielder: Scored four goals and dished out five assists to lift the Lions to several big-time wins. All-conference selection.
Ben Kittridge, Lemont, senior defender: Helped solidify the backline, with Lemont allowing just 13 goals and posting 15 shutouts. All-conference and all-state selection.
Ryder Kohl, York, senior, defender: 2022 Suburban Life Player of the Year. A two-time all-conference selection, Kohl managed to record eight goals and 13 assists as a central defender. Named Team MVP and all-state selection.
Joshua Mariotti, Wheaton Academy, senior, midfielder: Scored 15 goals and tallied seven assists to spark the Warriors to a Class 1A third-place trophy. All-conference and all-sectional.
Nick Roe, Benet, junior, defender: Conference Defensive Player of the Year. All-conference selection. Scored six goals and netted eight assists.
Ismael Zepeda, Morton, senior, forward: Had 19 goals and 12 assists for a balanced team, helped lead Morton to Class 3A sectional semifinal.
Honorable mention
Aiden Amin, Willowbrook, senior, midfielder; Cameron Baker, Timothy Christian, senior, midfielder; Hendrik DeVries, Timothy Christian, junior, forward; Nikolas DiFoggio, Nazareth, senior, midfielder; Edgar Duenas, Glenbard East, senior, midfielder/forward; Tim Dulzer, Wheaton North, senior, midfielder; Declan Finnegan, Wheaton Academy, senior, goalie; Kevin Gottschalk, Hinsdale Central, senior, defender; Joe Hernandez, York, senior, midfielder; Chase Kedzior, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, midfielder; Julian Lopez, Downers Grove South, senior, midfielder; Diego Ochoa, York, sophomore, goalie; Nico Picha, Benet, senior, midfielder; Seamus Reilly, IC Catholic, senior, defender; Deyair Ruiz, Morton, senior, forward; Jack Ryan, Downers Grove North, senior, forward;
Marek Skotnicki, Lemont, senior, midfielder; Will Swicionis, Lyons, senior, defender/midfielder; Manny Tovar, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, midfielder; Benjamin Zander, Glenbard West, senior, forward.