November 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Boys Soccer | My Suburban Life

Boys Soccer: 2022 Suburban Life All-Area team

By Bob Narang
Wheaton Academy's Joshua Mariotti (17) is greeted by his team mates after scoring a goal against Johnsburg during a Wheaton Academy 1A sectional semifinal match at Wheaton Academy on Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022.

Wheaton Academy's Joshua Mariotti (17) is greeted by his team mates after scoring a goal against Johnsburg during a Wheaton Academy 1A sectional semifinal match at Wheaton Academy on Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Here is the 2022 Suburban Life All-Area boys soccer team.

Luca Davies, Hinsdale Central, junior, forward: Collected 19 goals and five assists to lead the Red Devils to a Class 3A supersectional. Named all-conference and all-state. Team MVP.

Hunter Ferguson, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, forward: Finished with a team-best 28 goals and 12 assists. All-conference and all-sectional pick. Named conference MVP.

Brandon Flores, Morton, senior, goalie: Recorded 13 shutouts. All-conference and all-sectional.

Lucas Garcia, Fenwick, senior, defender: Named to All-sectional and all-conference team. Fenwick Defensive Player of the Year.

Jose Herrera, York, senior, forward: Scored 14 goals and chipped in with six assists. All-conference and all-sectional selection.

Patrick Kracker, Lyons, senior, midfielder: Scored four goals and dished out five assists to lift the Lions to several big-time wins. All-conference selection.

Ben Kittridge, Lemont, senior defender: Helped solidify the backline, with Lemont allowing just 13 goals and posting 15 shutouts. All-conference and all-state selection.

Ryder Kohl, York, senior, defender: 2022 Suburban Life Player of the Year. A two-time all-conference selection, Kohl managed to record eight goals and 13 assists as a central defender. Named Team MVP and all-state selection.

Joshua Mariotti, Wheaton Academy, senior, midfielder: Scored 15 goals and tallied seven assists to spark the Warriors to a Class 1A third-place trophy. All-conference and all-sectional.

Nick Roe, Benet, junior, defender: Conference Defensive Player of the Year. All-conference selection. Scored six goals and netted eight assists.

Ismael Zepeda, Morton, senior, forward: Had 19 goals and 12 assists for a balanced team, helped lead Morton to Class 3A sectional semifinal.

Honorable mention

Aiden Amin, Willowbrook, senior, midfielder; Cameron Baker, Timothy Christian, senior, midfielder; Hendrik DeVries, Timothy Christian, junior, forward; Nikolas DiFoggio, Nazareth, senior, midfielder; Edgar Duenas, Glenbard East, senior, midfielder/forward; Tim Dulzer, Wheaton North, senior, midfielder; Declan Finnegan, Wheaton Academy, senior, goalie; Kevin Gottschalk, Hinsdale Central, senior, defender; Joe Hernandez, York, senior, midfielder; Chase Kedzior, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, midfielder; Julian Lopez, Downers Grove South, senior, midfielder; Diego Ochoa, York, sophomore, goalie; Nico Picha, Benet, senior, midfielder; Seamus Reilly, IC Catholic, senior, defender; Deyair Ruiz, Morton, senior, forward; Jack Ryan, Downers Grove North, senior, forward;

Marek Skotnicki, Lemont, senior, midfielder; Will Swicionis, Lyons, senior, defender/midfielder; Manny Tovar, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, midfielder; Benjamin Zander, Glenbard West, senior, forward.

