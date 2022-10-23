Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday/Saturday, Oct. 21-22: Wheaton Academy soccer wins sectional title

BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 3, Westminster Christian 1
Alex Moncau found Josiah Pitts in the 19th minute for the first goal, Lucas Landstrom doubled Wheaton Academy’s lead before halftime off an assist from Caleb Mariotti and Mariotti scored the final goal on an assist from Sam Brown as the Warriors (14-4-3) won a Class 1A sectional title Saturday. Declan Finnegan had three saves in goal.
Glenbard East 2, St. Charles East 1
The Rams won in penalty kicks 5-4 for the 2-1 win to capture the Class 4A regional title. Edgar Duenas scored the lone goal in regulation for Glenbard East.
Benet 1, Downers Grove South 0
Ryan Augustyn scored a first-half goal on an assist from Nicho Picha and Evan Lucas and Drew Connell combined for seven saves in goal as the Redwings (14-4-1) took the regional title.
Hinsdale Central 2, Whitney Young 1
The Red Devils (15-4-1) advanced to sectionals with the double overtime win in penalty kicks. The win was the 13th regional title for Hinsdale Central and the 400th career win for head coach Michael Wiggins.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IC Catholic Prep
The Knights beat Bishop McNamara 25-13, 25-14, St. Laurence 25-10, 25-16 and Moline 25-21, 25-22 to win the Jean Field Invitational at IC. Ava Falduto had 51 kills and 30 digs over the three matches, Lucy Russ 67 assists and Alysa Lawton 32 digs for the Knights (27-1).