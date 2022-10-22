Boys Soccer: Ivan Ramirez, Morton get ninth shutout during win streak, beat Downers Grove North for regional title

In 2021, junior Ivan Ramirez was the starting outside left defender for the Morton boys soccer team’s Class 3A fourth-place state finisher.
He began this season playing center midfield.
Then stopper.
Then finally sweeper.
“It’s a new role. It’s a bigger role for me,” Ramirez said. “I feel like I took it on pretty well. It was way bigger expectations for me and I think I’ve dealt with them pretty good.”
Ramirez was part of another successful defensive effort and victory for the Mustangs Friday as they captured the Class 3A Morton Regional title by beating Downers Grove North 3-0.
Morton (20-2), the No. 3 seed in the Hinsdale Central, will play No. 2 Benet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hinsdale Central. Morton defeated Benet 2-0 at home Sept. 16.
The Mustangs are riding an 11-game winning streak with nine shutouts since losing 1-0 Sept. 17 to Lyons Township, which snapped a 32-game unbeaten streak at home. On the season, Morton has 17 shutouts and has allowed just seven goals.
Senior Ismael Zepeda scored the game’s first goal just 3:10 into play and assisted the second. This was Morton’s fourth straight regional title and third straight postseason beating the Trojans for the regional title.
“(Defense) was one of the things we were stressing because we don’t have as dominant a goal scorer as we have in the past,” said Morton coach Jim Bageanis. “We were lucky to get that (early goal). We had our opportunities and we took advantage of them.”
Zepeda scored by taking a pass from senior Edgar Quintero and maneuvering around a defender. The No. 7 Trojans (6-14-1) still played tough. Morton finally pulled away as senior Dayair Ruiz scored off a Zepeda pass with 16:46 left and sophomore Christian Valadez headed home junior Joshua Trujillo’s free kick with 6:57 to go.
Ruiz and Zepeda lead Morton with 20-plus goals. Morton led 13-12 in shots, but the Trojans led 6-5 in shots on goal and had the lone corner kick.
Downers North coach Michael Schmitt previously announced that he is stepping down after nine seasons and two as an assistant in 2009-10. The 2003 graduate also played for the Trojans. “We didn’t start well. But after that we stuck with the game plan,” Schmitt said. “We played very solid for most of the game. We played right with them. We created our chances. It’s really hard to battle back in a playoff scenario against a really good team like Morton.”
Morton senior goalie Brandon Flores (six saves) starred again with Ramirez, sophomore stopper Valadez and senior Leo Ramirez and Trujillo on the outsides. Ivan and Leo Ramirez are not related.
“Another shutout means a lot to us. Hopefully we can keep it going,” Ivan Ramirez said. “Everyone in the back is playing as a team. We all communicate and press each other to go harder. We always give 100 percent and go for the maximum all of the time.”
Downers North nearly tied the game three minutes after Morton’s first goal when a defensive mishit allowed the Trojans’ Riley Botha to intercept the ball and shoot just wide. Zepeda is the only player part of last season and the Mustangs’ 3A second-place state finish in 2019. He played in a couple early-round playoff games as a freshman but mostly was on the bench.
“As time went on I guess I realized it’s really serious and I couldn’t wait to really be a part of it. Now I have my chance for making it happen,” Zepeda said. “We knew immediately when we got that (first) goal that it was like we’re in it. We’re going to go far for sure.”
“It’s always a tough match. This is the third time I’ve lost to them in playoffs,” said Downers North senior Brad Szydlowski, a captain with Jackson Irby and Ryan Wilson. “We knew what we were getting into and everybody worked their butts off. It wasn’t our best match but I know everybody put 100 percent out on that field.”