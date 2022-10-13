Boys Soccer notes: Willowbrook, two years after not winning a match, finishes season unbeaten at home, second in WSC Gold

Liron Ebema closed out the regular season in style for Willowbrook on Tuesday.
On a cold and rainy night, the junior forward ended a long and frustrating game with a golden goal in the first minute of overtime to power Willowbrook to a 2-1 victory over Leyden.
With the win, the Warriors (11-7-3, 4-2 West Suburban Gold) ended the regular season in grand fashion. Two years ago, the Warriors did not win a single match in the COVID-19 season. They also did not win a game last season in conference play. Ebema scored both goals to spark the Warriors attack, including the game winner 42 seconds into overtime.
For the senior class, the home victory over the Eagles was the ideal way to end the regular season. The Warriors finished undefeated at home and claimed second place in the conference.
Willowbrook senior goalie Jack Voss said the program has come a long way since the shortened season two years ago. Voss collected five saves in the victory.
“It was amazing with Liron’s overtime goal,” Voss said. “It was great to win our last home conference game. We all had the desire to win our final game, especially to go from finishing last in our conference and not winning a game two years ago, so second in conference is pretty good. That was a tough season. This year we’ve come together and been playing together. We’re looking forward to the Conant game, and we will put everything on the line and hopefully get to the second round of the playoffs.”
Willowbrook coach Victor Lopez said taking second place in the conference was special for his senior class.
“It was a great win,” Lopez. “These kids have been working really hard this week. They really deserve it. The goal was to get first place in the conference, but second place is still great. We told them to play with heart and to play for their family because we had a really bad storm and they kept supporting us in the game.
“Liron has been helping us a lot. We have to take advantage of his speed and he makes a big difference every time he has a one-on-one. We knew we had to look for him. I’m so proud of my kids.”
The No. 14-seed Warriors move forward to the playoffs, where they open up against talented No. 3-seeded Conant next Wednesday in a Class 3A Conant Regional semifinal.
Willowbrook senior Aiden Amin said the senior class also took pride in winning all of their home games this season.
“The whole game it was freezing cold and wind blowing in everyone’s face,” he said. “The win is huge, to get second place in conference. This is great for the program and the guys.
“Everyone really worked hard. This is very well deserved. We kept fighting and got results. First place in the conference would’ve been nice, but we were undefeated at home, just amazing results.”
York takes conference title
York made program history last season by winning the Class 3A state championship. The first title in program history was missing one small milestone – a conference title.
A year later, the 19-player York senior class helped fill that void by capturing the West Suburban Silver championship.
The Dukes (15-0-3, 5-0) secured the crown by defeating Lyons and Downers Grove North to end the regular season with nine straight victories. York coach Jordan Stopka admitted he’s somewhat surprised by his team’s undefeated regular season record.
“Not at all did I expect this, especially with the way we were playing at the beginning of this season,” Stopka said. “I totally expected us to lose. We could’ve lost twice already this season. Two of our ties came when we tied it up in the last 45 seconds, so we’ve been there. The Cardiac Kids have finally come back to win or tie the game.
“They just don’t quit. If you have that mentality, anything can happen in the playoffs. We like to be up going toward the final whistle, but we know if we’re down one, we can find that last bit of energy to tie the game up. One of our goals was to win conference.”
Extra notes
Lyons heads into its final regular season game against Argo on Thursday night in a rare position. The Lions (12-5-3, 3-3 WSC Silver) have lost three straight games – Oak Park-River Forest, York and Glenbard West. An injury to standout defender Collin Sullivan has certainly played a big factor to go along with top-flight competition. IC Catholic has wrapped up the Metro Suburban Red title. The Knights (9-6-1, 5-0) host Timothy Christian on Friday in their final regular season game. Morton (16-2, 5-0) secured the West Suburban Gold championship. Glenbard East (9-4-2, 6-1-2) took second place in the Upstate Eight Conference, with Elgin (16-0-3, 8-0-1) winning the title.