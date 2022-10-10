Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8: Willowbrook volleyball wins Elk Grove Invite title

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Willowbrook
Calli Kenny had eight kills, six assists, five digs and three aces, Hannah Kenny nine kills and three aces, and Anna Marinier and Kylie Brown each had five digs as Willowbrook beat Resurrection 25-14, 25-17 to win the Elk Grove Invite championship.
The Warriors (25-2) previously beat Streamwood 25-13, 25-6, Calli Kenny getting seven kills and six assists and Hannah Kenny four kills, four aces and eight assists; beat Hoffman Estates 25-11, 25-16, Hannah Kenny getting six kills and four assists and Grace Conley six digs and four assists; beat Crystal Lake South 25-13, 25-16, Calli Kenny getting 10 kills, nine assists, four blocks and seven digs and Hannah Kenny four kills and 16 assists; and beat Elk Grove 25-14, 25-14, Hannah Kenny getting 13 assists and four digs, Natalie Cipriano seven kills and Calli Kenny six kills and eight assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Benet 2, Notre Dame 0
Jack Kuelthau and Nico Picha scored goals for Benet (11-4-1, 6-1).
Hinsdale Central 3, Glenbrook North 1
Peterson, Cinque and Davies scored goals and Henry had two assists for Hinsdale Central (11-4-1), which won its fourth straight game.
Glenbard East 5, Glenbard South 0
Zachary Pfister scored one goal and assisted two others and Edgar Duenas and Josue Roman each had a goal and assist for the Rams.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Academy 4, Sycamore 4
Caroline Blaum won at No. 3 singles and the Warriors won three of four doubles matches.