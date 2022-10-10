October 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesStarved Rock Country
Boys Soccer | My Suburban Life

Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8: Willowbrook volleyball wins Elk Grove Invite title

By Joshua Welge

Willowbrook junior Calli Kenny

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook

Calli Kenny had eight kills, six assists, five digs and three aces, Hannah Kenny nine kills and three aces, and Anna Marinier and Kylie Brown each had five digs as Willowbrook beat Resurrection 25-14, 25-17 to win the Elk Grove Invite championship.

The Warriors (25-2) previously beat Streamwood 25-13, 25-6, Calli Kenny getting seven kills and six assists and Hannah Kenny four kills, four aces and eight assists; beat Hoffman Estates 25-11, 25-16, Hannah Kenny getting six kills and four assists and Grace Conley six digs and four assists; beat Crystal Lake South 25-13, 25-16, Calli Kenny getting 10 kills, nine assists, four blocks and seven digs and Hannah Kenny four kills and 16 assists; and beat Elk Grove 25-14, 25-14, Hannah Kenny getting 13 assists and four digs, Natalie Cipriano seven kills and Calli Kenny six kills and eight assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Benet 2, Notre Dame 0

Jack Kuelthau and Nico Picha scored goals for Benet (11-4-1, 6-1).

Hinsdale Central 3, Glenbrook North 1

Peterson, Cinque and Davies scored goals and Henry had two assists for Hinsdale Central (11-4-1), which won its fourth straight game.

Glenbard East 5, Glenbard South 0

Zachary Pfister scored one goal and assisted two others and Edgar Duenas and Josue Roman each had a goal and assist for the Rams.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wheaton Academy 4, Sycamore 4

Caroline Blaum won at No. 3 singles and the Warriors won three of four doubles matches.

Boys SoccerVolleyballWillowbrook PrepsBenet PrepsHinsdale Central PrepsGlenbard East PrepsWheaton Academy PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.