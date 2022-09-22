Boys Soccer notes: Despite struggles, Wheaton Warrenville South expects to turn season around

Wheaton Warrenville South captains Chase Kedzior and Gael Alfaro remain hopeful for the turning point of the season to occur at any moment.
The Tigers have struggled with consistency, mainly due to a tough schedule to go along with the normal ups and downs of a long season.
The Tigers came close to a major upset — and possible turning point — against St. Charles East on Tuesday night. The Tigers scored a late second half goal, but couldn’t overcome an early deficit in dropping a 2-1 decision in DuKane Conference play.
Kedzior, a senior midfielder, said the Tigers (2-5-3, 0-2-1) are a better team than their record shows.
“I think a lot of times we start to taper off toward the end of the game, and keeping the energy levels higher would help us more,” Kedzior said. “We have a high ceiling, if we start to combine to (play) together and to our strengths as a technical team, then we will see more success.”
Alfaro, a senior midfielder, agreed with Kedzior’s assessment of the team, both in the need to play together and talent level. The Tigers pushed the first-place Saints to the wire on Tuesday in a game played under adverse conditions. The junior varsity game was rescheduled due to a high heat index, while the varsity game was delayed for 50 minutes because of heavy lightning.
“I believe the way we’re going to have success on the field is by fighting every minute of the game until the whistle blows, and having confidence every time we step on the field,” Alfaro said. “I think the potential we have is very high because we have really talented players and we play with heart every game.”
Wheaton Warrenville South coach Guy Callipari, in his 31st year, said his team is building slowly toward a better finish than start. He pointed to the Tigers’ 1-1 draw against Geneva, in which Kedzior scored a goal in the 55th minute.
“I feel we’re very competitive, especially if I look at our recent game against Geneva, which was perhaps our best game whistle to whistle,” Callipari said. “We’re going in the right direction. We’re certainly capable, but we have to come to every outing with the same passion and intensity. It’s more behavioral and attitude than physical or technical. I think we can compete with the best teams in our conference.”
Even so, Callipari, who guided the Tigers to a third place finish in 2003, would like nothing better than his team to embark on an extended winning streak.
“I probably am slightly disappointed with our overall record because we let a few games slip away,” he said. “On the other side of coin, I think we seasoned many players deep into our roster, so we’re hoping that will bode well in the latter part of the season. A lot of guys have varsity minutes and acclimated to the speed of game.
“We’ve used a lot of different starting lineups, which speaks volumes for our depth. I like how our young kids are coming along. We need to score more goals against really good teams. We’ve created opportunities but need to have confidence in final third and that vision and clarity in what we’re trying to do put ball toward the goal.”
Kedzior said he’s seen sprinkles of improvement in his game this season, including scoring more goals.
“I’m taking more control and dribbling more,” Kedzior said. “My confidence has also improved tremendously. I was more more timid last year.”
Alfaro said he’s pushing himself to play better to help the Tigers turn their season around. They travel to Batavia on Thursday.
“I’m attacking more and taking players on and being more effective offensively,” Alfaro said. “I’m also louder on the field and being even more present.”
50th celebration for Red Devils
Hinsdale Central picked a good season to reel off win after wins.
Throughout the season, the Red Devils (7-2-1) are celebrating the 50th season of boys soccer.
Hinsdale Central’s 50th season of boys soccer will include a gathering prior to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. home game against Naperville Central. The south end zone will be the gathering area for former players and coaches to meet before the 4:30 p.m. kickoff. A brief gathering is scheduled in the auditorium following the soccer games. In addition, all former players will be recognized during halftime of the homecoming football game.
The Red Devils had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 5-2 loss against highly ranked Lyons on Tuesday. With the win, the Lions (9-1-3) pulled ahead in the annual series, 12-11, dating back to the last 22 years.
Hinsdale Central coach Michael Wiggins said he started the process to celebrate the 50th year of the program, but made sure to involve a couple of families along with athletic director Dan Jones and former head coaches Skip Begley and Richard Flesher. Wiggins said he expects a good turnout on Friday.
“Jimmy Walker, the only player that has competed as a four-year varsity player and never lost a conference game, will be joining us to sing the National Anthem,” he said. “That’s pretty special, along with every single player who has played in the program over the years. I’m really looking forward to seeing so many former players and playing the game on a special Homecoming Friday evening. I can’t thank our athletic director Dan Jones enough for helping to make this happen.”