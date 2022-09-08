Boys Soccer notes: Hinsdale Central making waves in program’s 50th season with unbeaten start, marquee win

Fifty years ago, the Hinsdale Central boys soccer program started its journey.

Two years later, the Red Devils defeated Maine East 2-0 to win the program’s first state championship. After five games this season, the Red Devils (4-0-1) are looking to make waves in the program’s 50th season.

Hinsdale Central coach Michael Wiggins said his team is playing at a high level early in the season. The Red Devils have outscored their opponents 15-1. The Red Devils notched a signature 2-0 win over Marquette (Wis.) on Aug. 27.

“It’s been nice to see us scoring goals, but also the team defending has been a total team effort,” Wiggins said. “The goalkeeping has been fantastic. We have a long history of strong goalkeeping and this season is no different. Sophomore goalie Martin Contreras has shown great confidence coming off of his line, along with strong shot stopping ability. Senior goalie Henrique Ribiero returned after having a solid junior year last season. I think our result against Marquette, out of Milwaukee, has shown our team that they can play against the best in the country, as they came to Hinsdale as a fall preseason third-ranked team in the nation. That 2-0 win for us was a credit to our team and our players. We have a lot of respect for Marquette, their players and coaches.”

The Red Devils, who have posted four straight shutouts after a 1-1 draw with Oswego East, have been led by Luca Davies and Dayton DiTomasso. Davies leads the team with four goals to go with two assists and DiTomasso has three goals and three assists.

“Luca Davies is one of the best players around,” Wiggins said. “His willingness to get forward, taking players on getting to goal gives us a dangerous player both on and off the ball. Dayton DiTomasso continues to give terrific work rate box to box. As one of our captains, his leadership, soccer sense, partnered with his relentless work rate also places him among the top players you’ll see this fall.

“Kevin Gottschalk and Oliver Pohlenz give us a strong presence in the back line and they work so well together. Martin Montoya is another player who changes the game when he is on the ball. He has a way to find open spaces that will either free up others or create space for himself.”

Young Hilltoppers growing during tough non-conference slate

Glenbard West soccer coach Philip Wicyk wanted to get an early gauge of his young team. The Hilltoppers (3-4) have played a diverse schedule, which included Wheaton Warrenville South, Plainfield North, Glenbard East, St. Patrick, Prospect, Stevenson and Mt. Carmel.

The collection of teams from throughout Chicagoland served as the ideal test before the start of West Suburban Silver Conference play.

“With a majority of our team being new to the varsity level, it’s been a learning experience,” he said. “Having these first couple of non-conference games, it allowed me to play people in different positions and see how they handle certain situations.

“The tough nonconference games gives us a great taste of what’s to come in conference. When we look at our conference, four out of the seven teams are ranked in the top 25, so knowing what to expect is a huge advantage. Our team has reacted to the mixed results in a positive way. They see what our team is capable of and what we really need to work on in order to be successful. Once we tweak a few things here or there, we will be a tough opponent in conference.”

Wicyk said he’s noticed a big improvement in several players, notably juniors Luke Benson and Kelley Roach, senior Benji Zander, freshman Cody Bochenski and junior Eduardo Vargas. Bochenski and Zander both have scored two goals and Vargas is the team leader with three assists.

“Luke Benson and Kelley Roach have been great working together as our centerbacks,” Wicyk said. “We made a switch to this combo after a few games and it has paid dividends. The height and skill these two possess really strengthen our defensive line. Cody Bochenski and Senior Benji Zander have fueled our offense splitting goal sharing duties. They enter conference play each with two goals.

“Eduardo Vargas has been a staple to our team on offense and defense. He not only helps control the play on offense, but hustles like no one else on defense.”

Simon playing well for Wheaton North

Wheaton North welcomed a familiar face back to its program this fall. After playing club soccer last season and suffering a broken leg in his first game of his freshman season, Josh Simon decided to rejoin the Falcons. Simon, a junior forward, has become a top scorer for the Falcons early this season. He scored a goal in Tuesday’s 4-1 DuKane Conference opening win over Batavia. Simon netted a hat trick in a 4-0 win over St. Francis earlier this season.

“It’s a lot different playing for the team and a different environment,” Simon said. “It’s a lot cooler. I feel really good, put up some goals and the team is doing really good together communicating and growing.”