Boys Basketball: Potential is sky-high for Riverside-Brookfield guards Arius Alijosius, Will Gonzalez

Riverside-Brookfield basketball coach Mike Reingruber broke loose from his normal keep-it-to-the-vest attitude toward his team this summer.
The Bulldogs, a program built on the pillars of a solid team chemistry and sharing the ball, enter the upcoming season with several question marks. The Bulldogs lost four starters and six of their top eight rotation players from last season’s Metro Suburban Blue Conference title team.
Will Gonzalez is the lone returning starter.
But Reingruber tossed out plenty of praise for two players — Gonzalez and Arius Alijosius.
“The sky is the limit for Will,” Reingruber said. “He’s a super talented kid. I see him being a different player this year with the ball in his hands a lot more. Last year, he was more of a role guy behind a bunch of seniors. He was talented. Will is very dynamic with the ball in his hands, but we’re looking for most consistency. He showed flashes last year what he was capable of. He can be a really dynamic player for us over the next couple of years of his career. He’s super talented, can do a lot of different things and with continued work in weight room and speed and agility and defensive end, if he can put all those things together, Will is going to a very special player.”
And what about Arius?
“Arius is the best shooter in my mind in the state of Illinois,” Reingruber said. “He’s a fantastic shooter and really spaces the floor. He’s done a great job developing his game, getting to the basket. I’m happy with his defensive progress from last season to this summer, even from the beginning of June to the end of June.”
Gonzalez, a junior point guard, acknowledged his development was speeded up this summer by competing in the Hoop Mountain Shootout, Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout and the Ridgewood Shootout in June.
“Last year we were a really good team, and I learned what it takes to be a varsity player,” Gonzalez said. “I saw the ups and downs through the season and the physicality and the speed of the game. I’m excited to show what I can do. I thought I did very good in June, with my athletic ability and defense.”
Alijosius, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, turned some heads with his shooting in the four-week team season. He gained an offer from Lewis University despite not speaking to the coaching staff.
“I wanted to show I could do more than just shoot the ball, even though I do it well,” Alijosius said. “I want to be a better leader and defense and (provide) rebounding and playmaking. I worked on my shooting off the bounce and overall handle. I want to show I can lay both sides of the ball. It’s great that finally my hard work is paying off. I plan on working hard and keeping the momentum (going).”
Reingruber said the Gonzalez-Alijosius on-the-court connection is something he hopes will build into a strong suit for the Bulldogs.
“I think Will and Arius play well together,” Reingruber said. “They have the potential to be one of the best backcourts in the state. They really complement each other well.”
Gonzalez said the Bulldogs’ offense will feature plenty of 3-pointers by Alijosius — a knockdown shooter with extended range.
“Having the ball in my hands, when I drive, he can get hot in an instant,” Gonzalez said. “I have to get him the ball in the right spot. I think teams are sleeping on us as a team. We lost a lot of starters, but we have the potential to be a top team.”
Alijosius said he’s excited to carry over a strong summer into his senior season.
“Me and Will have a good connection on the floor, and when he drives, he’s able to find me,” he said.
Reingruber said the Bulldogs are looking to build off a solid June to add to the program’s run of 20-win seasons.
“Our team has the potential to have a very successful year,” he said. “Offensively, we have a lot of weapons and are pretty diversified. The key for us is how well we guard the basketball and how well we finish plays with defensive rebounds. We need to focus on being a great rebounding team. I feel we had a very successful June. I saw a lot of growth, and a lot of bright spots from guys. We’re a team that can spread the floor and able to shoot the ball and grind teams out on the defensive end.”