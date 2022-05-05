Boys Basketball: Glenbard East names long-time assistant Nelson new head coach

Glenbard East has announced Austin Nelson as its new varsity boys basketball coach.

Nelson takes over the program that was previously led by Al Biancalana.

“We want to thank Al for his guidance and leadership of the program, especially during the challenges of this pandemic,” said D’Wayne Bates, assistant principal for athletics at Glenbard East.

Nelson returns to the boys basketball program after a two-year hiatus. Previously, he was a long-standing assistant for 19 years at Glenbard East.

Most recently, he served as an assistant coach to now retired coach Scott Miller. Together, they led the 2011 Glenbard East boys basketball team to a third-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament.

“I am very excited and blessed for the opportunity to be head coach for the boys basketball program,” Nelson said. “I will bring great pride and joy to the basketball student-athletes and their families. And I will 100% instill the pillars of the athletic department philosophy -- students first; victory will happen.”

Bates also is excited about the hire.

“We had a great number of highly qualified candidates that applied and/or interviewed for the boys basketball head coach opening,” Bates said. “Coach Nelson’s passion, compassion, life and basketball experiences truly stood out during the interview process. We welcome coach Nelson back into our coaching family and are excited for the responsive basketball philosophy he will bring to our boys basketball program.”