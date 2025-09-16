Willowbrook boys golf sixth at West Chicago Invite: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Golf

Willowbrook

The Warriors finished sixth out of 11 teams at the West Chicago Invite at St. Andrew’s Golf Course, firing a team total of 338.

Willowbrook’s Charlie Roelle and Jonnie Gosmire each shot an 80. Matt Ciesinski shot an 88 and Kyle Yopchick a 90.

Batavia was the team champion with a score of 310.

Girls Tennis

Wheaton Academy 4, St. Francis 3

The Warriors won three of four doubles matches and one singles match for the dual win.

Wheaton Academy’s Lizzie Scheidt won at No. 1 singles. Rachel Hayes and Claudia Gula won at No. 1 doubles, Maggie Clousing and Abbie Covone won at No. 3 doubles and Mirabelle Poland and Sarah Pyykkonen won at No. 4 doubles.