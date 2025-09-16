Shaw Local

Willowbrook boys golf sixth at West Chicago Invite: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge

Boys Golf

Willowbrook

The Warriors finished sixth out of 11 teams at the West Chicago Invite at St. Andrew’s Golf Course, firing a team total of 338.

Willowbrook’s Charlie Roelle and Jonnie Gosmire each shot an 80. Matt Ciesinski shot an 88 and Kyle Yopchick a 90.

Batavia was the team champion with a score of 310.

Girls Tennis

Wheaton Academy 4, St. Francis 3

The Warriors won three of four doubles matches and one singles match for the dual win.

Wheaton Academy’s Lizzie Scheidt won at No. 1 singles. Rachel Hayes and Claudia Gula won at No. 1 doubles, Maggie Clousing and Abbie Covone won at No. 3 doubles and Mirabelle Poland and Sarah Pyykkonen won at No. 4 doubles.

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.