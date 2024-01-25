Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Megan Ganschow, Downers Grove South, basketball, sophomore

Name: Megan Ganschow

School: Downers Grove South, sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Ganschow had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Glenbard West and 17 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Naperville North. Ganschow was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You had a really dominant week stat-wise. What were the keys to your success?

Ganschow: I owe all my success to my team. Collectively, we have put together a tenacious defense, which has translated to a productive offense. I have been sealing down low and my teammates have been feeding me the ball well. I have also been drawing fouls and getting to the line more often. My coaches constantly push me to play my best and also encourage me daily. They guided us through this five-game winning streak. Additionally, my athletic trainers have been holding me together the best they can.

How would you assess the season so far?

Ganschow: I think this season has been a bit of a roller coaster, but currently we are doing all the right things and pulling out tough wins.

How have you developed your game further in your second varsity season?

Ganschow: Last year, I was strictly a block-to-block post player. This year, I am playing more outside and driving to the basket. I have improved my ballhandling to the point where I can push and bring the ball up the court.

Have you played any other sports? How did you decide on basketball?

Ganschow: Yes, I have played soccer and basketball most of my life. Although basketball is my top sport, I love soccer and play goalie on the varsity soccer team at DGS. I am looking forward to a successful season with them.

What’s your best athletic memory?

Ganschow: My best athletic memory would be joining Illinois Lady Lightning [AAU basketball]. Lady Lightning helped me grow my game and gave me the confidence I was lacking. But most of all I met a great group of girls and created the best memories with them.

Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?

Ganschow: Giannis Antetokounmpo

What’s your favorite movie or TV show?

Ganschow: “Hoodwinked!” is my favorite movie.

What’s your favorite food or meal?

Ganschow: My grandma’s waffles.