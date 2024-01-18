Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Catey Carney, Glenbard East, basketball, senior

Name: Catey Carney

School: Glenbard East, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Carney scored 21 points and had the game-winning basket with six seconds left in Glenbard East’s 39-38 win over Glenbard South in a matchup between teams tied for first in the Upstate Eight Conference. The Rams remained unbeaten in league play. Needing seven points to become Glenbard East’s all-time leading scorer, Carney surpassed former teammate Lauren Huber for the career record.

Carney was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What do you recall about the last few seconds of that Glenbard South game and your game-winner? What did that win mean?

Carney: During the entire second half, I kept telling myself and my teammates that we wouldn’t lose this game. When we left the timeout with 10 seconds left and set up our play, I knew once the South defense was double-teaming me that it wouldn’t work. I knew I needed to get the ball, score or get fouled to go to the line. I honestly didn’t realize that the basket would give us a one-point lead. I thought it was to tie the game. This win means a lot, especially after going 0-2 against South last year. We are still working toward our goal to be conference champs and this has helped us get one step closer.

Did you know you were closing in on becoming Glenbard East’s all-time leading scorer? What does that achievement mean to you?

Carney: I knew I was closing in on the record. This goal has been on my radar since I watched Lauren Huber break it. I checked in at my scoring total before the Bartlett game and when I saw I was only 43 away, I knew I wanted to break it against South. Hitting this goal feels surreal, but it’s nice to see all my hard work paying off and there’s still plenty of season left.

I saw you’re committed to Morton College. How did you decide on them? What’s your long-term academic plans?

Carney: I decided on Morton for many reasons, but mainly because it’s been my dream to play Division I basketball since third grade and I didn’t want to give up on my dream just yet. I’m confident that [Morton] coach [Jason] Nichols and the rest of the coaching staff will help me get there. I plan on majoring in marketing or advertising.

Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?

Carney: My current favorite athlete is Caitlin Clark. I love to watch her play and always watch her highlights before my games. I also love Kelsey Plum and Joel Embiid.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Carney: My favorite show is “All About You.”