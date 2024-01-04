Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Nikki Kerstein, Montini, basketball, junior

Name: Nikki Kerstein

School: Montini, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Kerstein was named MVP of the Montini Christmas Tournament, leading the Lady Broncos to the championship. She had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in a win over Benet and 21 points, five rebounds and two assists in the championship game win over St. Charles East.

Kerstein was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.

Welge: What did winning the tournament mean to the team?

Kerstein: Winning the tournament on our home court was a great accomplishment for us as a team. We got the opportunity to play some tough competition and develop as a team.

Welge: How has the adjustment been for you this season at Montini [after transferring from Deerfield]? What made you decide to come to Montini?

Kerstein: [Montini] coach [Shannon] Spanos and the entire team made the transition to Montini effortless. I felt extremely comfortable from Day 1. Having played against them twice last year, I got a good perspective on how coach Spanos ran the program and felt it would be a good fit for me.

Welge: Coach has described you as a true point guard and a great passer. How did you develop those skills?

Kerstein: I always played up with my older sister and it gave me the opportunity to have experience at the higher level at a young age. I always felt comfortable with the ball in my hands and just playing countless games against girls 2 to 3 years older than me allowed me to practice my passing skills and work on my vision on the court.

Welge: How can this team continue to get better?

Kerstein: We have seen huge improvements since the beginning of the season. We have really started to jell and have come to an understanding of what we need to do as a team to be successful.

Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?

Kerstein: My favorite player is Kyrie Irving because his game resonates with mine as a point guard.

Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Kerstein: My favorite TV show is “Outer Banks” or “The Vampire Diaries.”