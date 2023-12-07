Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Hope Sebek, Downers Grove North, basketball, senior

Name: Hope Sebek

School: Downers Grove North, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Sebek scored a game-high 19 points in Downers Grove North’s 38-28 win over defending Class 3A champion Nazareth. Sebek was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.

Welge: Beating a team like Nazareth, what does that do for your team’s confidence?

Sebek: When we beat Nazareth it was a super great feeling in the moment that we were able to come together as a team and play our hardest in order to accomplish a goal. They are a very great team and we knew we had to come ready to play.

Welge: How good does it feel to be back healthy and on the court [she tore her ACL last season]?

Sebek: It feels really good. It took so much time to prepare to get back playing with my team. I am excited for the whole season after the long eight months. I learned a ton from sitting on the sidelines and cheering on my team, but I am ready to finally be able to help lead my team in games!

Welge: Was there ever a time you didn’t think you would play this year? What was the hardest part of the rehab?

Sebek: There was never a time I thought I wouldn’t play again. I knew from the start that it would be a long process but knew the outcome would be 10 times better than what I was going through. The hardest part of the rehab was the small improvements along the way and learning how to do the simple things again.

Welge: What are goals for this year?

Sebek: Some goals this year are to grow as a team and make it far in the championship and overall stay healthy on and off the court.

Welge: What are your plans beyond high school? Do you want to continue to play? Do you know what school you want to go to and what you want to study?

Sebek: I am still taking things into consideration. I have not chosen a school yet and am looking into going into business.

Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete you look up to?

Sebek: The athlete that I I have always looked up to the most is my dad. He grew up playing basketball and played in college and sparked my interest at such a young age. He has been by my side through everything in my life, especially basketball.

Welge: If you were not playing basketball what sport would you play?

Sebek: Along with basketball I also run track, but nothing compared to the love I have for basketball.