Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Gabriel Sularski, Benet, basketball, sophomore

Name: Gabriel Sularski

School: Benet, sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Sularski had 16 points and six rebounds in Benet’s win over Proviso East to win the Ron Johnson Thanksgiving tournament at St. Charles East. He also had 26 points and six rebounds in a win over St. Charles East. Sularski was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with Joshua Welge.

Welge: How are you feeling about the start to your season?

Sularski: I’ve been feeling good about the season. Lot of the guys have been stepping up and been playing huge roles. Really liking this team and the depth we have.

Welge: There is obviously a lot of anticipation about your varsity debut with your high prospect ranking. How do you handle the attention?

Sularski: To be honest I just ignore all that and focus on my game. Always say to myself ignore the cameras and people and just play your game. Mentally I just say to myself play like you have no offers and go produce every game and practice.

Welge: For those who have not seen you play – what do you feel are strengths of your game?

Sularski: I think I’m a versatile guard that can push the ball in transition, defend all five positions, play really well in pick and roll, and can shoot the three and get in my midrange efficiently.

Welge: What was it like over the summer when it seemed your recruitment took off?

Sularski: It was crazy over the summer, but I loved every second of it. Had to take it day by day, but overall just really appreciative of all the programs and coaches that believe in me and my game.

Welge: Do you have any scheduled visits to any schools?

Sularski: I have nothing scheduled right now.

Welge: Is there a team, or pro or college player, that you look up to or like to watch?

Sularski: I think Devin Booker and Tyler Herro are two guys I really look up to and try to model my game around.

Welge: What’s it like to be playing for a program with Benet’s tradition?

Sularski: It means a lot for me. [Benet] coach Gene [Heidkamp] is one of the best coaches in the state and this program he has built here is terrific. I’m just really proud on how we have stayed poised these first couple games and just looking forward to the rest of the season with this team.