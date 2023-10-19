October 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Willowbrook volleyball wraps up WSC Gold title: Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 18

By Joshua Welge
Willowbrook senior Calli Kenny

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook d. Leyden 25-11, 25-14

Calli Kenny had 11 kills, 10 assists, four digs and three aces, Hannah Kenny five kills, 10 assists and 10 digs, Elle Bruschuk htree kills and Elisa Chivilo eight digs as Willowbrook (34-1, 6-0) wrapped up an unbeaten West Suburban Gold season.

IC Catholic Prep d. DeLaSalle 25-14, 25-12

Ava Falduto had nine kills and 18 digs, Lucy Russ 26 assists, seven digs and four kills, Emily Carling seven kills, nine digs and three aces, Alysa Lawton nine digs and Delilah Hyland and Maura Grogan four kills each for the Knights (26-3, 6-1 GCAC Red).

Lemont d. Chicago Christian 22-25, 25-19, 25-17

Keira O’Donnell had 12 kills, April Rice six kills, Jessica Rimbo 14 assists and Nora Miller 10 digs for Lemont (27-9).

Timothy Christian d. Trinity 25-20, 25-11

Abby Vander Wal had 14 kills, five aces and four digs, Addy Vogelzang five kills, Leah DeBoer assists and Clare McQuade nine digs for the Trojans.

York d. Fenwick 25-17, 23-25, 25-22

Jessie Trapp had 12 kills and two aces, and Emelyn Stettin 22 assists and two aces for the Dukes (24-11). Marcelina Kozaczka and Lola Tortorello each had eight kills and Bella Gray six kills for the Friars (5-18).

Benet d. Montini 25-17, 25-12

The Redwings improved to 33-2 on the season. No stats were available.

