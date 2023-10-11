IC Catholic volleyball beats Montini: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 10

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IC Catholic Prep d. Montini 25-16, 25-13
Ava Falduto had seven kills and eight digs, Lucy Russ 18 assists, five kills and four aces, Emily Carling seven kills and three digs, Jenny Fromelt four blocks and Alysa Lawton six digs for the Knights (24-3, 5-1).
Willowbrook d. Proviso East 25-7, 25-7
Calli Kenny had 10 aces and eight assists, Hannah Kenny two kills, five assists and three digs, Elle Bruschuk three kills and Keri Ostrowski five aces for Willowbrook (27-1, 5-0).
Lemont d. Bremen 25-9, 25-19
Keira O’Donnell had eight kills, Sophia Swiderski six digs and April Rice nine assists for Lemont (23-6, 12-0).
Benet d. Joliet Catholic 25-16, 25-17
The Redwings improved to 26-2 on the season, 3-1 in conference.