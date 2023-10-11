Girls volleyball notes: Willowbrook’s Kenny sisters are the main ingredients behind another banner season

Tuesdays are special during the Willowbrook girls volleyball season for senior Calli Kenny and junior Hannah Kenny.
That’s often the night the Warriors earn victories toward a fourth straight West Suburban Conference Gold title. And whether match or practice for the sisters and teammates, that means Taco Tuesday at Los Burritos Mexicanos in Villa Park.
“We’re big taco fans and they’re only $1 on Tuesday,” Calli said.
The Kennys again are main ingredients for a powerful lineup. The Warriors (27-1) are the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional behind Oak Park-River Forest, which beat them Sept. 29 in three sets.
Calli likes chicken tacos with cheese, sour cream and cilantro. Hannah, a “meat lover,” prefers steak with just cheese and tomatoes. No mild or hot sauce for either.
The sisters have other differences, but they’re all business toward the Warriors achieving their first downstate trip. Willowbrook reached its first super-sectional in 2021 and lost in last year’s sectional final to fourth-place St. Charles East.
“I think I can be a little more goofy, Calli a little more serious, but when it comes down to big games we’re similar in that way,” Hannah said. “We’re locked in and ready to play the game and win.”
Calli, verbally committed to Marquette, and Louisville recruit Hannah are both playing setter and right-side hitter this season. Calli already owns the program’s record for career kills and has single-season records for aces (79 in 2022) and kills (321 in 2021), her one season as a full-time outside hitter.
Willowbrook coach Irene Mason has enjoyed them since being basketball campers as young grade schoolers.
“Their demeanor is kind of interesting to see,” Mason said. “Hannah is more loose and care-free until it comes to big-time games. Calli is just cool, calm and collected until something big comes or she does something big. “But they’re both fierce competitors, super locked in all of the time. They’re fun, too.”
Teammates occasionally see that fire when they’re on opposing sides for drills or scrimmages. True intensity arises when they play each other with their 1st Alliance club teams.
“(Hannah) beat me three times in club last year. It was like 3 to 1 so I was just getting annoyed at that point,” Calli said.
Through teammates, they’ve become even closer. Calli said she there’s five senior teammates tight since freshman year. Hannah also has two best friends.
“Her great friends, my great friends, just the vibe of the team (is great). I know this season is going to be the one if we do go to state,” Hannah said. “Playing with your best friends and this being the last hurrah is kind of what’s most exciting about this season,” Calli said. “Especially being on the volleyball court with them and my sister and her friends, whom I’ve grown to be close with too, it’s just really awesome.”
Assists and more
IC Catholic Prep senior and fourth-year starting setter Lucy Russ reached 1,500 career assists earlier this season. On Saturday, she earned her first MVP honors for the Knights (24-3) while joining seniors Ava Falduto and Alysa Lawton on the Quincy Invitational all-tournament team.
“The day I received my 1,500-assist presentation (Sept. 6), it was a surprise so I was in shock. It is an honor to be part of the team and celebrate with this amazing program,” Russ responded. “This season, I have been more involved in the offense and more reliable than I was last year. All hitters have stepped up and I have been helping to balance our attack.”
The Knights seek to build upon their 2022 second-place 2A finish. Besides 506 assists, Russ has 173 digs, 119 kills and 42 aces. Penn State recruit Falduto continues to be the driving force. Other returnees like senior middle hitter Delilah Hyland (110 kills, 52 blocks) have increased contributions.
“Being as blessed with the coaches and teammates I have, I have learned the importance of mental toughness. I feel that I have done a better job to involve myself as fully as I can in practice and in games,” Hyland responded. “Last year, we were unable to effectively score points evenly across the board. I feel that Lucy has done an incredible job to give every hitter opportunities to score. Our defensive specialists and passers have done an exceptional job to give Lucy the ball in system.”
Autumnfest
Mother McAuley, Benet, Glenbard West and Oak Park-River Forest are the top four seeds for Glenbard East’s annual Autumnfest Friday and Saturday. Two Friday pools are at St. Charles East.