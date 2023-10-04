Abby VanderWal’s 13 kills lead Timothy Christian win: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 3:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. Wheaton Academy 25-21, 25-22
Abby VanderWal had 13 kills and six digs, Leah DeBoer 16 assists Bella Potempa four kills, four aces and eight digs and Elizabeth Alex 10 assists for the Trojans (20-5, 6-0).
Willowbrook d. Hinsdale South 25-13, 25-18
Anna Marinier had seven kills and five digs, Hannah Kenny 13 assists and four digs and Eliza Ramey and Wendy Pollak each had three kills for the Warriors (20-1, 4-0).
IC Catholic Prep d. St. Laurence 25-15, 25-15
Ava Falduto had 10 kills and 13 digs, Emily Carling seven kills and five digs, Alysa Lawton 10 digs and Lucy Russ 20 assists, four kills and eight digs for the Knights (17-3, 3-1).
Glenbard South d. South Elgin 25-17, 25-21
Brooklynn Moore had seven kills, Sofia Alcala nine digs and four kills, Emma Full four kills, Mira Hines 16 assists and Nel Adamczyk 14 digs for the Raiders (11-13, 6-0).
Geneva d. Wheaton North 25-19, 25-23
Mary Kate Whittington had kills, Izzy Gibbons seven assists and Juju Fender six assists for the Falcons (9-17, 1-4).
Lemont d. Richards 25-17, 25-11
Lydia Pelen had four kills and Madie Skwarek seven digs for Lemont (21-6, 10-0).
Marist d. Benet 25-15, 20-25, 25-18
BOYS SOCCER
York 4 Hinsdale Central 3 (OT)
Hinsdale Central’s Luca Davies added to his record-setting season with his 17th goal of the year. Hinsdale Central (9-3-3, 2-2) held a 3-1 lead as York came within 3-2 and then tied the game within a three-minute span to force overtime.