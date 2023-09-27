September 27, 2023
Wheaton Warrenville South volleyball beats Wheaton North: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 26

By Joshua Welge
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton South Warrenville d. Wheaton North 25-16, 25-23

Mary Kate Whittington had five kills and Emily Lee five digs and three assists for the Falcons (8-14, 1-3).

Benet d. Marian Catholic 25-12, 25-16

Audrey Asleson had five kills, Elle Stiernagle 24 assists and Aniya Warren 14 digs for Benet (18-1, 3-0).

Mother McAuley d. IC Catholic Prep 25-23, 25-20

Ava Falduto had 11 kills and 11 digs, Lucy Russ 24 assists, Alysa Lawton 17 digs and Emily Carling six kills and five digs for the Knights (15-3, 2-1).

Glenbard South d. Bartlett 25-23, 25-23

Brooklynn Moore had seven kills, Sofia Alcala six kills and nine digs, Mira Hines 19 assists and Nel Adamczyk 16 digs for the Raiders (10-12, 5-0).

Glenbard East d. Streamwood 25-14, 25-7

Lauren Bradley had 10 digs, Sophia Sommesi six kills and Hannah Meyer 11 assists for the Rams (15-9, 4-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Chicago Hope Academy 4, Wheaton Academy 3 (2OT)

