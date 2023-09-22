September 22, 2023
Lynney Tarnow’s 13 kills lead Benet past Glenbard West: Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 21

By Joshua Welge
Benet sophomore Lynney Tarnow

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Glenbard West 26-24, 25-16

Lynney Tarnow had 13 kills, Aniya Warren 28 digs, Elle Stiernagle 33 assists and six digs and Gabby Stasys eight kills for Benet (17-1).

IC Catholic Prep d. Resurrection 25-7, 25-11

Delilah Hyland had seven kills and two blocks, Ava Falduto five kills and three digs, Lucy Russ 14 assists and Alysa Lawton five digs for the Knights (15-2).

Timothy Christian d. St. Edward 25-7, 25-13

Abby VanderWal had seven kills and five digs, Addy Vogelzang six kills and Leah DeBoer 12 assists and five digs for the Trojans (16-5, 3-0).

Hinsdale Central d. Wheaton North 25-22, 25-23

Mackenzie Nettles had three kills and three blocks, Halina Istanbouli seven digs and Izzy Gibbons six assists and four digs for the Falcons (8-14).

Wheaton Academy d. Hope 25-4, 25-9

BOYS GOLF

Wheaton Academy 154, Kaneland 160

Owen Coniaris shot an even par 35 to lead the Warriors in their regular season finale. Freddie Chan carded a 38 and Joe Luchtenburg a 40.

GIRLS GOLF

Wheaton Academy 190, Glenbard North 191

Vivian Kutek (41) and Megan Lindberg (44) led the Warriors.

BOYS GOLF

Wheaton Academy 8, Marian Central 0

