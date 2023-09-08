Abby Vander Wal, Timothy Christian rally past York: Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 7

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. York 21-25, 30-28, 25-23
Abby Vander Wal had 12 kills, eight digs and four aces, Bella Potempa six kills, nine digs and four aces, Elizabeth Alex 11 assists and Clare McQuade 17 digs as the Trojans (9-3) rallied past York.
Lemont d. Argo 25-4, 25-12
April Rice had five kills, Sophia Swiderski and Adyson DuVall four each and Nora Miller had six digs for Lemont (11-2, 3-0).
Wheaton North d. Glenbard East 25-15, 28-26
Mackenzie Nettles had nine kills, Juju Fender 11 kills and five aces, Izzy Gibbons 11 assists, five digs and four kills and Halina Istanbouli six digs and five kills for the Falcons (5-9).
Glenbard South d. Trinity 25-20, 24-26, 25-15
Sofia Alcala had 14 kills and five digs, Brooklynn Moore 13 kills, Nel Adamczyk 15 digs and Mira Hines 29 assists for the Raiders (7-6).
Wheaton Academy d. Rosary 25-18, 25-20
BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 8, St. Edward 0
Asher Barton and Cuyler Finnegan led the way with 2 goals each.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Charles East 7, Wheaton Academy 1
Sam de Castro and Milly Rienow notched the Warriors’ lone win at No. 3 doubles.
GIRLS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 195, Marian Central 215
Wheaton Academy’s girls golf team defeated Marian Central Catholic in a conference matchup this afternoon at Villa Olivia golf course by a score of 195-215. The Warriors took scores of Megan Lindberg (45), Vivian Kutek (49), Ava Shabez (50) and Lucie Stutelberg (51).