Luca Davies hat trick leads Hinsdale C. past Downers South Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, August 29

BOYS SOCCER
Hinsdale Central 5, Downer Grove South 1
Luca Davies recorded a hat trick with three goals and Martin Montoya had a goal and an assist for the Red Devils.
Benet 2, South Elgin 0
Jack Wesley and Nick Roe scored goals for Benet (1-1-1) at the Best of the West Tournament.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
York d. Addison Trail 25-10, 25-9
The Dukes improved to 6-1 on the season.
Glenbard East d. Larkin 25-7, 25-15
Lauren Bradley had 11 digs, Grace Johnson five digs, three kills and two aces, Emma Iwaniszyn and Belle McDermott three kills and five digs for the Rams (4-3, 1-0 Upstate Eight).
Naperville North d. Wheaton North 25-14, 25-23
Olivia Zarnis had four kills, Juju Fender five assists and two digs, Mackenzie Nettles four kills and Kate Koliopoulos three aces and three digs for the Falcons (2-5).
Glenbard South d. East Aurora 25-17, 25-9
Brooklynn Moore had seven kills and two blocks, Sofia Alcala four kills and four digs, Emma Full two kills and two digs and Mira Hines 14 assists and three kills for the Raiders (3-2, 1-0 Upstate Eight).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Glenbard South
The Raiders, with 61 points, won the Sycamore Invite, easily beating out runner-up Aurora Central Catholic (106). Glenbard South’s Jaden Frederick was fourth in 15:48.90.
BOYS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 165, St. Edward 191
Wheaton Academy’s Freddie Chan bested all other players in the contest by a minimum of five strokes while shooting a score of one-over-par 37 at Klein Creek Golf Club. Henry Eldersveld finished in second place with a score of 42, while Joe Luchtenburg and Lody Lanham tied for third with scores of 43 each.
GIRLS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 182, West Chicago 207
Wheaton Academy’s girls golf team defeated crosstown opponent West Chicago this afternoon at St. Andrews golf course.
The Warriors were led by medalist Megan Lindberg (41), Vivian Kutek (43), and Annie Claussen (47).
GIRLS TENNIS
Marian Central 3, Wheaton Academy 2
Brielle Ziman and Mia Angel, and Sam de Castro and Portia Noensie won doubles matches for Wheaton Academy.