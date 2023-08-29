Willowbrook volleyball beats Fenwick: Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, August 28

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Willowbrook def. Fenwick 25-21, 25-10
Calli Kenny had 11 kills and 10 assists, Hannah Kenny six kills and 10 assists, Eliza Ramey five kills and four blocks and Elisa Chivilo six digs for the Warriors (2-0).
Wheaton Academy 25-22, 25-22
Kiki Shields had eight kills, Kiera Morrison five kills and Lily Blaser two kills for the Warriors. Maddie Lennox strung together a six-point service run to seal the second set win and overall victory.
BOYS GOLF
Leyden 159, Willowbrook 166
Victor Voskresenski shot a 36, Carson Stefani a 41, Trent Kovacs a 43 and Austin Coppersmith a 46 at Sugar Creek.
Wheaton Academy 148, Aurora Christian 180
Freddie Chan and Owen Coniaris both shot 1-over par 36 to lead the Warriors to the dual win at Phillips Park Golf Course. Henry Eldersveld shot 37, his best score of the season. Joe Luchtenburg was fourth with a score of 39.
GIRLS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 190, Rosary 216.
Megan Lindberg shot a 44 to lead the Warriors to the dual win at Orchard Valley.
BOYS SOCCER
Maine South 3, Wheaton Academy 0
The Warriors dropped to 1-2.