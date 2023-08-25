Wheaton Academy volleyball wins opener: Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, August 24

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton Academy d. West Chicago 18-25, 25-21, 25-19
The Warriors were led in kills by Kiki Shields, Mary Patrick, and Kiera Morrison. Katelyn Kulesza came through clutch serving, getting aces at crucial points in the second and third sets in the three-set thriller in Wheaton Academy’s season opener.
St. Francis d. Timothy Christian 25-18, 25-20
Ella Rickert had four kills and three blocks, Bella Potempa three kills, two aces and seven digs, Hope Huizenga three kills and six digs, Elizabeth Alex four assists and three digs, Leah DeBoer five assists and Clare McQuade eight digs for the Trojans (1-0).
Sandburg d. Downers Grove South 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Jayda Dixon had four kills and seven digs, Alex Barcenas 15 assists and Lexi Gagnier five blocks for the Mustangs (1-1.