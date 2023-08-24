IC Catholic, Glenbard South volleyball win matches: Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, August 24

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IC Catholic Prep d. DePaul College Prep 24-26, 25-17, 25-23
Lucy Russ had 21 Assists, nine kills and 14 digs, Alysa Lawton: 22 digs, Emily Carling 10 kills and 10 digs, Delilah Hyland five kills and three blocks, Abby Pikulik nine digs and two service aces and Natalie Lawton 12 digs for the Knights (1-1).
Glenbard South d. Elmwood Park 25-19, 16-25, 25-9
Brooklynn Moore had 12 kills, Sofia Alcala six kills, 11 digs and two aces, Emma Full four kills, six digs and two aces and Mira Hines 26 assists, five kills and three aces for the Raiders (1-0). Alyna Krabec added seven digs and five aces and Abby Frieling four digs and two aces.
Metea Valley d. Glenbard East 25-21, 25-12
Sophia Sommesi had four kills, five digs and two blocks, Hanna Meyer eight assists, Lauren Bradley eight digs and Belle McDermott five kills for the Rams (0-1).