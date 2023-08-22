Downers Grove South volleyball wins season opener: Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, August 21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Downers Grove South d. Stagg 25-15, 25-17
Sylvia Masiulionis had seven kills, Alex Barcenas 12 assists, Jayda Dixon five digs and Lexi Gagnier four blocks for Downrs Grove South (1-0).
Glenbard West d. Yorkville 25-10, 25-19
Breccan Scheck had seven kills for the Hilltoppers in their season opener.
York d. IC Catholic Prep 25-21, 25-16
Lucy Russ had 14 assists, six digs and two kills, Emily Carling four kills and four digs, Delilah Hyland three kills and three blocks, Abby Pikulik eight digs and Alysa Lawton eight digs for the Knights (0-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 2, University (Chicago) 2-0
Carlton McClure and Alex Moncau scored the goals and Connor Riddle had the shutout in goal.
BOYS GOLF
St. Francis 149, Wheaton Academy 155
Owen Coniaris shot a 2-under par 34 for Wheaton Academy’s low score. Freddie Chan and Henry Eldersveld both shot scores of 39 while Joe Luchtenberg and Paul Rieger tied for fourth with scores of 43.
GIRLS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 167, Timothy Christian 247
The Warriors won a conference matchup at Sugar Creek Golf Course in Villa Park. Megan Lindberg (38) was medalist and Vivian Kutek shot a 39.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Academy 6, West Chicago 1
Caroline Blaum, Portia Noensie and Angelina Bisevac won singles matches and Sophie Shelton/Analeigh Hoogerheide, Mia Angel/Brielle Ziman and Sam de Castro/Milly Rienow won doubles matches for Wheaton Academy.