Girls volleyball: 5 storylines to watch in the Suburban Life area in 2023

With the fall season of the 2023-24 school year quickly approaching – the first official practices begin Monday – it’s time to take a look at some of the most compelling storylines for the girls volleyball season this year.
Can IC Catholic Prep return to Redbird – and win it all?
Behind Penn State recruit and 2022 Suburban Life Player of the Year Ava Falduto, IC Catholic enjoyed a spectacular 33-2 season. But the Knights fell just short in their bid for the program’s fourth state championship, dropping the Class 2A final to Genoa-Kingston.
The good news? IC Catholic looks loaded for another run, with just two seniors graduated from the state runners-up.
Falduto returns as the Knights’ centerpiece, and there’s a ton of talent back around her. Falduto, senior setter Lucy Russ, senior libero Alysa Lawton, senior middle Jenny Fromelt, and junior outside Kiely Kemph all return from the starting lineup, making IC Catholic one of the heavy favorites in Class 2A.
Kenny sisters’ swan song together at Willowbrook
The Willowbrook volleyball program has enjoyed a renaissance the last two seasons – and a big reason is the talents of sisters Calli Kenny and Hannah Kenny.
Willowbrook went 37-2 in 2021 and won the program’s first regional and sectional championships. The Warriors followed that up last fall by going 36-3 with a West Suburban Gold title and 29-match win streak and reached a sectional final.
Calli Kenny is now a senior, headed for Marquette a year from now. What can the Warriors – and the Kenny sisters – do in their final season together?
Can St. Francis go back to back?
After a seven-year state title drought, St. Francis knocked off defending champion Nazareth in the 2022 Class 3A final for the program’s 13th state championship.
The Spartans might not have to wait that long for title No. 14.
Wisconsin recruit Addy Horner, a 6-foot-3 junior, led St. Francis in kills and was second in assists last season, and leads a ton of firepower returning in Wheaton. Also back is senior setter KK Dumpit, senior outside Anna Paquette and senior libero Liv Basel. Don’t be surprised to see the Spartans back in Redbird Arena in November.
Can Benet return to the top?
The Benet volleyball program has been a regular at Redbird Arena under head coach Brad Baker, with eight state trophies in the last 15 years there has been a state tournament. The Redwings have played in 13 sectional finals the last 15 years, winning nine of them. Last year Benet lost a three-set Class 4A final to Mother McAuley, just missing the Redwings’ fifth state title and first since 2019.
Can they break through this year?
Knocking off McAuley could be a chore, as the Mighty Macs are loaded and perhaps even better than last year. Benet graduated three of its five attackers, but is extremely deep with defensive players led by Indiana recruit Aniya Warren, perhaps the best libero in the state in Class 4A.
Sophomore Lynney Tarnow and Gabby Stasys make up a dynamic combo in the middle and junior setter Audrey Asleson is committed to Colorado. A question mark is who is outside opposite Ava Novak, who led Benet in kills last year. The schedule, as usual, is a bear.
Olivia Austin’s three-sport excellence
Is there a better three-sport standout in the area currently than Nazareth senior Olivia Austin?
There are none as decorated.
Austin, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter, has made four appearances at Redbird Arena over the course of a decorated high school career – two each in volleyball and basketball. She helped lead Nazareth’s basketball team to its first state title in March after starring for Nazareth’s volleyball team which won its first state title in 2021 and took second last year.
Should she book a double stay in Normal for this school year?
Nazareth’s volleyball team, for one, brings back a good deal of talent. Also back is senior outside Lauren Salata, who led Nazareth in kills last year, and senior libero Reese Butkus, although the Roadrunners must replace the multi-dimensional talents of Kitty Sandt at setter and hitter.