Aaron Vivar back to lead Wheaton Warrenville South’s O-line

Aaron Vivar had the template in front of him to mold himself into a standout football player.

That was the first motivation to lace up his cleats. Now he’s carving his own path as one of the main leaders for Wheaton Warrenville South.

“There were some good players [who played before me],” said Vivar, a Wheaton Warrenville South senior left tackle, at the West Aurora Lineman Challenge on July 13. “I wanted my name to be known. I wanted to be a star. Every time I wake up, I say to myself that I really want to play.”

Vivar is back for his second season starting after appearing in every game last year. He is one of two returning starters from last year’s line alongside senior center Russell Styrkowicz.

“This entire offseason, I’ve been on track. I’ve been in the weight room five, six times a week,” Vivar said. “I’ve been out doing field work probably since February and really getting at it. Maybe [it’s] a little cold [then] but [I went out] there doing pass sets and come out to work.”

Vivar has no immediate plans to play college football. The main goal is to stay healthy and enjoy the ride.

“I have to give it everything I’ve got,” Vivar said. “I don’t think I’m ever going to play [beyond high school] again. [This season], it’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Watching film from last season, Vivar found areas to improve in run blocking situations. Working to improve his foot speed and finding more push and force with his legs, Vivar should be primed for more opportunities to pave the way for running back Matt Crider.

“The other guys had a lot of good reps at JV [last year],” Vivar said. “They’ve been out there and we’ve been looking good in practice.”

Tigers senior Zane Cross, who projects at right tackle or guard, is one name to watch.

“He’s worked his tail off,” Vivar said. “He’s looking really good right now. He’s got the size, strength and he plays rugby…for the past two offseasons, he’s worked his tail off. He’s looking really strong.”

Cross, who says he was upwards of 330 pounds last season, has slimmed to 260.

The secret sauce? Rugby, a sport he’s played for six years.

“It’s so awesome. It’s a great sport and I wish more guys would play it,” Cross said. “It’s great for me because not only have I learned really good form for tackling and stuff…but just stamina and having that extra gas tank [is important]. Rugby is 80 minutes of just running and tackling. It gives you a lot of experience more so going against someone.”

While the Tigers had a difficult season at 3-6 last year, Cross says: “Get ready, because we’re coming.”

“It’s going to be unexpected for sure,” Cross said. “This group of guys, we’ve been together a long time. We have a lot of heart with each other and we have more discipline than last year. I definitely think we can take it farther than [last year’s record]. [We’ve] got to step up and at least make it to the playoffs.”