Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Maddie Pool, Wheaton Warrenville South, softball, junior

Name: Maddie Pool
School: Wheaton Warrenville South, junior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Pool struck out 11 in a 2-1 win over West Aurora to win the Class 4A West Aurora Regional title. In two regional games, Pool struck out 22 over 14 innings and allowed no earned runs. At the plate, Pool went 3-for-7 with three RBIs. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.
Welge: How did you manage to pull out that regional final?
Pool: I trusted my defense and just tried to induce outs. Once we went ahead, I was confident that we could hold them. I wanted to win so bad that I was going to do anything I could to get the regional [title].
Welge: What was working for you pitching-wise last week? Two great games!
Pool: My curve and rise were working well!
Welge: How would you describe yourself as a pitcher?
Pool: I would describe myself as a goal-oriented pitcher. Whether that be short- or long-term goals for the game, season or even my career, I’m always trying to achieve them and be better.
Welge: How did you get started in softball? Have you played any other sports?
Pool: My mom introduced me to softball when I was in kindergarten and it took off from there. I’ve played volleyball and basketball for most of my life and this year I went out for the golf team and loved it.
Welge: Do you have any softball routines or superstitions?
Pool: Yes, I’m very superstitious. I have to chew mint gum during the game. I also jump up and high-five my first baseman Allie Michalowski before each inning and make sure we do our pregame cheer that Katie Jensen leads.
Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?
Pool: Northwestern softball is definitely my favorite. They are such high-energy ballers who love to compete and make the game so fun to watch. My favorite sports player would have to be Valerie Cagle because she pitches and hits at an elite level.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Pool: My favorite show is “Friends.” My favorite movies are “Mamma Mia,” “Grease” and “Legally Blonde.”
Welge: What’s the last book you read?
Pool: The last book I read was “The Great Gatsby” for my English class, but I started reading “Twin Thieves” and I’m loving it.
Welge: It being almost summer, where’s the place you’d like to go for your next vacation?
Pool: Lake Como Italy, Amalfi Coast and Santorini, Greece, are all places I’m hoping to travel to!