Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Skylar Swanson, Downers Grove South, soccer, sophomore

Name: Skylar Swanson
School: Downers Grove South, sophomore
Sport: Soccer
Why she was selected: Swanson scored the game-winning goal in Downers Grove South’s 1-0 win over Morton that clinched the team’s third straight West Suburban Gold title. She also scored the game-winning goal against Downers Grove North. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What did winning conference for the third straight time mean to the team?
Swanson: Winning conference was a great accomplishment for us. It was a hard-fought game and we were all very excited to pull out the win.
Welge: You seem to be on a great run lately with winning goals versus Downers Grove North and Morton and the hat trick [May 16]. What’s been the key to your success lately?
Swanson: While I think I have a strong work ethic, my coaches and teammates have helped my confidence grow as the season has gone on. I always want to perform my best for my teammates who I know are working just as hard as I am.
Welge: When did you get started playing soccer and how did you get started?
Swanson: I started playing rec when I was six years old and I just always had fun playing. I had an encouraging coach who built a solid team in which I made great friends who helped me improve. This led us to move to club as a team. I always kept playing soccer because I genuinely enjoyed playing.
Welge: I think I saw you’re a swimmer, too! How do you balance the two sports and how do they complement each other? Have you played any other sports?
Swanson: At times, it has gotten really difficult to balance the two sports and school, and requires a lot of time management. Endurance and strength built up from swimming definitely transfer over well to soccer and vice versa. Swimming definitely makes it possible for me to play full games at a time. Swimming also is very good at building mental strength, which helps me on the field as well. When I was younger, I was always encouraged to try out different sports, anything that interested me, to find what I loved, and soccer and swimming were always what made me the happiest.
Welge: Your team has a big match this week [a regional final with Downers Grove North]. What’s the keys to your success in that one?
Swanson: We know that it’s important to focus on the opponent and not the title. We’re the strongest we’ve been all season, so we’re fully motivated to go out and play a solid match together.