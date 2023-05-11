May 11, 2023
Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Macy Pomatto, Wheaton North, softball, junior

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North junior Macy Pomatto

Name: Macy Pomatto

School: Wheaton North, junior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Pomatto hit a walk-off grand slam in a 7-3, eight-inning win over St. Charles North. Pomatto also homered in a walk-off win over Glenbard West. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: How would you describe the emotions after that grand slam? Have you had any comparable athletic moment?

Pomatto: The emotions were everywhere. It took me awhile to process what had actually happened but the atmosphere with the fans and my teammates was something I will never forget. I’ve never experienced anything like it before.

Welge: How gratifying has it been just to be able to play this season after you originally thought you wouldn’t because of your knee injury?

Pomatto: I didn’t really think I was going to be able to play this season. But I’m so grateful to have been given the chance to play with this team. I don’t take anything for granted.

Welge: Your team is pretty young but has had tremendous success. What do you think some of the keys to that success have been?

Pomatto: We play our best when we play as a team. I think our success comes from our shared love for the game and the fun that we have when playing it.

Welge: So softball can be a kind of sport with routines and superstitions. Do you have any?

Pomatto: As I’m waiting to go on deck, I always have either Bailley [Harveth) or Erin [Metz] kiss my bat for good luck.

Welge: What’s your favorite meal your parents or family members make?

Pomatto: My favorite meal is my mom’s homemade stir fry.

Welge: What’s the last TV show you binged?

Pomatto: I’m currently binge watching “Friday Night Lights” on Netflix.

Welge: What’s the last book you read?

Pomatto: The last book I read was “The Great Gatsby” for my AP Language class.

