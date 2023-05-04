May 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Brooke Kuczynski, Montini, softball, junior

By Joshua Welge
Montini junior Brooke Kuczynski

Montini junior Brooke Kuczynski

Name: Brooke Kuczynski

School: Montini, junior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Kuczynski hit two three-run homers and drove in seven runs in a win over Resurrection. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: Have you had a two-homer game or do you recall driving in that many runs in a game before? Either homer stand out?

Kuczynski: I’ve hit a couple of grand slams before but haven’t hit two homers in a game, so this was special. Both homers had different significance in the game. The first one gave my team a lead and boosted our energy all around. The second one gave us a bigger lead but it was my first time hitting two homers in one game and doing such on my home field was special to me.

Welge: How many homers do you have this season?

Kuczynski: I have six homers this season but I’m looking for more. I hit 10 my freshman year.

Welge: How’s the season going?

Kuczynski: The season is going good. It was a slow start with all the rainouts but it’s picking up again. I am blessed to be playing with a team that is fun to be around and the best supporters. On and off the field, it’s never a dull moment. They have all encouraged me and always pick me up.

Welge: How did you get started playing softball? Have you played any other sports?

Kuczynski: I’ve been playing softball since I could remember. My first team was T-ball and I was one of two girls on my team and the rest were boys. From there I fell in love with the sport and kept advancing up in teams. I played many years with Top Tier Fastpitch, which helped advance my skill level. Once I realized I was serious about playing softball in college, I switched to the Illinois Chill. The Chill organization has been extremely helpful in the recruiting process.

I used to be in competitive swimming but then quit for travel basketball and travel volleyball. Eventually I stopped playing basketball because three travel sports was getting hard to juggle. Once I was serious about college softball, I stopped playing volleyball to focus on softball.

Welge: What made you decide to commit to Florida Atlantic? Do you know what you want to study in college?

Kuczynski: I’ve always wanted to go to a Florida school since I was young. I have a family summer home in Florida that I’d visit often. Once I was serious about college softball I knew I wanted to play in Florida and escape the Midwest weather. Last summer I attended Coach Jordan [Clark’s] first softball camp as the newly appointed head coach at FAU. The field was beautiful and the campus just felt like home – and it’s 1.8 miles from the beach! On my visit, all the coaches were extremely nice and I loved their coaching style – competitive and encouraging. I couldn’t find one flaw about FAU. In college I want to study marine biology. I’ve always felt drawn to the ocean and FAU is a perfect place to study the ocean.

PremiumSoftballMontini Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.