Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Kayleigh Dennison, Willowbrook, softball, senior

Name: Kayleigh Dennison
School: Willowbrook, senior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Dennison was 6-for-15 on the week with three home runs, including a grand slam, a double, 10 RBIs and five runs. On the season she is hitting .510 with 25 hits, four doubles, three triples, six home runs, 24 RBIs and 21 runs. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: It looks like you’ve been on fire with the bat lately. What’s been your approach and how are you feeling at the plate?
Dennison: My approach to the plate has been having the mindset of trusting myself and just make solid contact. I have been feeling super confident and I know that’s a major part of my success lately.
Welge: How would you assess your season as a whole? Have you matched or exceeded expectations?
Dennison: So far I have exceeded my expectations! I came into this season knowing I wanted to have my best year yet, and I knew I needed to be the most confident in myself in order to make that happen. My teammates have played a huge role in my confidence because they are constantly so supportive and lift me up all the time.
Welge: You have six homers this year. Any stand out?
Dennison: My grand slam was definitely the standout homer so far! I remember watching the ball off my bat fly in center field and thinking there’s no way I just did that. It was an amazing feeling I’ll never forget because it was my first-ever grand slam.
Welge: How did you get started in softball and when did you start?
Dennison: I got started in softball when I thought it would be fun to try just because my brother played baseball. I started playing in second grade when I was 8 and quickly fell in love with it.
Welge: Have you played any other sports?
Dennison: I’ve played a bunch of sports throughout my life such as volleyball, basketball, track, cross country, cheerleading, poms, flag football and even ice skating, but softball was obviously my favorite.
Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?
Dennison: My favorite sports team is definitely the Chicago Cubs. I’ve been a huge fan my whole life. Even though he’s not on the Cubs anymore, to this day Anthony Rizzo is still my favorite player and someone I look up to because of the genuine positivity he brings to the game and his fans.
Welge: What’s your plans after high school? Do they involve softball? What do you plan to study?
Dennison: I have not 100% decided on a school yet, but I plan to go to college and study business/finance. Although I’m not committed to play for a college now, I definitely want to keep playing softball and will either play club or try to walk on because I love the sport too much to stop playing it.