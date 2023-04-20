April 20, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Reagan Crosthwaite, Wheaton North, softball, sophomore

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North sophomore Reagan Crosthwaite

Wheaton North sophomore Reagan Crosthwaite

Name: Reagan Crosthwaite

School: Wheaton North, sophomore

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Crosthwaite hit her seventh home run of the season in a win over Metea Valley, hit her eighth homer in a win over Batavia and scored the game-winning run on a walk-off hit by Erin Metz in a win over West Aurora. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: Are you surprised with your early power surge with all the home runs?

Crosthwaite: I am pretty surprised. I’ve never hit this many home runs, never hit home runs like this. But I did put in a lot of strength work in the offseason and I’m glad it paid off. I do not really think of myself as a home run hitter, but I do consider myself a right-handed power hitter. When I do go up there, I try to square the ball and hit it hard, but I’m not necessarily swinging for the fences.

Welge: Yeah, what’s your approach at the plate?

Crosthwaite: I’m really just looking to hit the ball hard. Last year, I regretted not swinging at a lot of pitches I think I could have hit. This year, I’m trying to be more aggressive and not let pitches go by that I could potentially hit hard.

Welge: Any home runs stand out so far?

Crosthwaite: One home run that I was proud of was my second one versus Oak Park-River Forest. It was a pitch on the outside corner and I hit it right. I was happy with that.

Welge: Besides the home runs, is there an aspect of your game you’re pleased with so far this season?

Crosthwaite: I’m just really proud of my team’s progress with our communication on defense. That’s something as a team we are working really hard at, especially in the last week we’ve seen improvements in that.

Welge: Who is the toughest pitcher you’ve faced?

Crosthwaite: Last year, Izzy Howe from St. Charles East was really tough. This year, taking practice swings off [Wheaton North teammate] Erin Metz is also very challenging.

Welge: How old were you when you started softball?

Crosthwaite: I started in the third grade. It was the first team sport I played. I liked the environment and it was very fun.

Welge: What’s the last book you read?

Crosthwaite: The most recent book was “Frankenstein” for my English class. I also spend a lot of time reading my Bible.

PremiumSoftballWheaton North Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.