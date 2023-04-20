Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Reagan Crosthwaite, Wheaton North, softball, sophomore

Name: Reagan Crosthwaite
School: Wheaton North, sophomore
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Crosthwaite hit her seventh home run of the season in a win over Metea Valley, hit her eighth homer in a win over Batavia and scored the game-winning run on a walk-off hit by Erin Metz in a win over West Aurora. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: Are you surprised with your early power surge with all the home runs?
Crosthwaite: I am pretty surprised. I’ve never hit this many home runs, never hit home runs like this. But I did put in a lot of strength work in the offseason and I’m glad it paid off. I do not really think of myself as a home run hitter, but I do consider myself a right-handed power hitter. When I do go up there, I try to square the ball and hit it hard, but I’m not necessarily swinging for the fences.
Welge: Yeah, what’s your approach at the plate?
Crosthwaite: I’m really just looking to hit the ball hard. Last year, I regretted not swinging at a lot of pitches I think I could have hit. This year, I’m trying to be more aggressive and not let pitches go by that I could potentially hit hard.
Welge: Any home runs stand out so far?
Crosthwaite: One home run that I was proud of was my second one versus Oak Park-River Forest. It was a pitch on the outside corner and I hit it right. I was happy with that.
Welge: Besides the home runs, is there an aspect of your game you’re pleased with so far this season?
Crosthwaite: I’m just really proud of my team’s progress with our communication on defense. That’s something as a team we are working really hard at, especially in the last week we’ve seen improvements in that.
Welge: Who is the toughest pitcher you’ve faced?
Crosthwaite: Last year, Izzy Howe from St. Charles East was really tough. This year, taking practice swings off [Wheaton North teammate] Erin Metz is also very challenging.
Welge: How old were you when you started softball?
Crosthwaite: I started in the third grade. It was the first team sport I played. I liked the environment and it was very fun.
Welge: What’s the last book you read?
Crosthwaite: The most recent book was “Frankenstein” for my English class. I also spend a lot of time reading my Bible.