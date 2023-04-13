Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Hannah Rafferty-Flatter, Glenbard South, softball, senior

Name: Hannah Rafferty-Flatter
School: Glenbard South, senior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Rafferty-Flatter struck out 17 batters in a two-hitter of Fenton. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: Seventeen strikeouts, is that a career high? What was working for you that game?
Rafferty-Flatter: Seventeen is my career high. I was utilizing mostly my screw and riseball. They both worked well to keep them guessing at the plate.
Welge: How is the start to the season going?
Rafferty-Flatter: The start of the year is going good! Although this team is young, I 100% see a ton of potential in going far this season.
Welge: You seem to have a fairly young team. In what ways do you try to lead the group?
Rafferty-Flatter: Yes, our team is very young. The way I try to lead them is not only through example but teaching them about the game of failure. Softball is a game of failure and it can be difficult for younger players to realize that. The way I lead them is by showing them that it is a team game and I have their back. The biggest way I can lead is by my own body language, showing them that even when I make a mistake I’m ready for the next play.
Welge: Are there any areas you’ve worked to improve on as a pitcher?
Rafferty-Flatter: I have spent a lot of time with my coaches at S2 Breakthrough working on spins and drive. Those are the two main areas I worked to improve on this season.
Welge: What goals do you have for the season?
Rafferty-Flatter: The goal I have for this season is to lead my team to go as far as I believe we can go. Individually I would like to maintain a low ERA on the mound, but for my team I would love to see us go one step at a time toward state.
Welge: What are your plans beyond high school? If college, do you know where you plan to go to school and/or study? Do you plan to play softball in college?
Rafferty-Flatter: Beyond high school, I am planning on majoring in biology while playing at the University of Purdue Northwest. Following playing softball and majoring in biology I am hoping to follow it with med school and eventually go into neuroscience.