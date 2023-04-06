April 06, 2023
Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Ashlynn Durkin, Downers Grove North, softball, sophomore

By Joshua Welge
Downers Grove North sophomore Ashlynn Durkin

Name: Ashlynn Durkin

School: Downers Grove North, sophomore

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Durkin threw a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in Downers Grove North’s 10-0 win over Nazareth. Durkin had 13 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout against Neuqua Valley. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: Are 13 strikeouts a career high?

Durkin: Yes, that is my career high in high school. I was injured my freshman year and didn’t play.

Welge: What was working for you in that Nazareth game?

Durkin: I was able to work around the plate to batters, throwing inside, outside and up, down.

Welge: What pitches do you throw and how would you describe yourself as a pitcher?

Durkin: I throw a curve, screw, riseball and change-up. I’m pretty calm in the circle and have a good mindset. I’m confident and trust in my teammates to back me up.

Welge: How old were you when you started softball? How did you get started?

Durkin: I started playing softball in kindergarten for the Downers Grove DOLLS. My dad coached me when I was younger.

Welge: Do you play any other sports?

Durkin: I don’t play any other sports. I used to play volleyball, but I decided to focus on softball.

Welge: Do you have any pregame routines or superstitions?

Durkin: On the way to games I like to listen to music. Prior to pitching I like to warm up with plyos and I have a certain softball that I like to warm up with.

Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Durkin: My favorite TV show is Criminal Minds.

Welge: What’s your favorite meal that your parents or a family member make?

Durkin: My favorite meal is chicken, broccoli and rice that I take for lunch most days.

Joshua Welge

